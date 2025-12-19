Hi Fam 🌈
♥️ Pentatonix's Scott Hoying & husband Mark Hoying dish on starting a family
🐰 Bryan Fuller's 'Dust Bunny' is a magical masterpiece you must see on the big screen
💊 A trans woman's cancer symptoms were almost missed — until gender affirming care saved her life
🍑 How to get a sexy 'Heated Rivalry' butt, according to a gay fitness expert
😅 Top 5 gay sex positions of 2025 & how to make them even hotter, according to experts
Cheers,
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
PRIDE Exclusives 💅
'Dust Bunny' is a magical, gay-helmed masterpiece you must see on the big screen
Roadside Attractions
That's so GAY! 🏳️🌈
WNBA players union votes to authorize a strike after record-breaking season
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
9 Black lesbian & sapphic movies you need to see & where to stream them
Netflix, Film Movement, Wolfe
Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋
A trans woman's cancer symptoms were almost missed — until gender affirming care saved her life
Courtesy of Jennifer Trefzger
What your Venus sign says about how you flirt
Digital Collage by Rachel Shatto for Pride.com (elements: Photoroyalty/Shutterstock; nimograf/Shutterstock)
How to get your rocks off by frotting like a pro
Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock
Top 5 gay sex positions of 2025 & how to make them even hotter, according to experts
Leopoldo/Shutterstock
Don't miss this deal! 🤑
Get OUT / The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox!
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!