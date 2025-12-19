Hi Fam 🌈

♥️ Pentatonix's Scott Hoying & husband Mark Hoying dish on starting a family

🐰 Bryan Fuller's 'Dust Bunny' is a magical masterpiece you must see on the big screen

💊 A trans woman's cancer symptoms were almost missed — until gender affirming care saved her life

🍑 How to get a sexy 'Heated Rivalry' butt, according to a gay fitness expert

😅 Top 5 gay sex positions of 2025 & how to make them even hotter, according to experts

Cheers,

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

PRIDE Exclusives 💅

That's so GAY! 🏳️‍🌈

WNBA players union votes to authorize a strike after record-breaking season Steph Chambers/Getty Images

12 lesbian thrillers and mysteries to binge & where to watch them Prime Video

Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋

A trans woman's cancer symptoms were almost missed — until gender affirming care saved her life Courtesy of Jennifer Trefzger