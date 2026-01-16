Hi Fam 🌈
The Heated Rivalry effect is in full swing! First, the show titillated, then it made us swoon, and now it’s changing the lives of queer athletes who are inspired to come out or simply see their queer love stories reflected on screen at last.
🏒 5 times athletes lived out the plot of 'Heated Rivalry' in real life
🥵 Meet Mike Manning — the handsome queer actor starring on 'Beyond the Gates'
💗 Everything we know about Gabby Windey's upcoming 'raunchy' thriller 'The Body'
🥇 5 queer athletes with Olympic potential to keep your eye on
🤖 When queer people are in crisis, AI isn't a safe space
PRIDE Exclusives 💅
PRIDE Sports ⛸️
5 queer athletes with Olympic potential that you should be keeping an eye on
Transphobes who want to 'save women's sports' humiliated with one simple question
So you finished 'Heated Rivalry': Here are 2 ways to get into hockey
Josh Cavallo accuses soccer club of homophobia—Adelaide United responds
That's so GAY! 🏳️🌈
Everything we know about Gabby Windey's upcoming 'raunchy' thriller set in an all-girls' school
Hudson Williams on the workout that will help him compete with Connor Storrie for 'fattest butt'
7 sexiest lesbian vampire movies ever made & where to stream them
8 of the nastiest back arches in pop culture history
21 hilarious reactions to ICE agent taking a tumble in front of a cheering crowd
Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋
When queer people are in crisis, AI isn't a safe space
Hey gays who haven’t started your New Year’s resolutions yet — astrologically, you’re right on time
