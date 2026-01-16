Hi Fam 🌈

The Heated Rivalry effect is in full swing! First, the show titillated, then it made us swoon, and now it’s changing the lives of queer athletes who are inspired to come out or simply see their queer love stories reflected on screen at last.

🥵 Meet Mike Manning — the handsome queer actor starring on 'Beyond the Gates'

💗 Everything we know about Gabby Windey's upcoming 'raunchy' thriller 'The Body'

🤖 When queer people are in crisis, AI isn't a safe space

Cheers,

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

5 times athletes lived out the plot of 'Heated Rivalry' in real life Thomas Nycz/NHLI via Getty Images; Crave; Courtesy of Jesse Kortuem

PRIDE Exclusives 💅

PRIDE Sports ⛸️

5 queer athletes with Olympic potential that you should be keeping an eye on Clive Mason/Getty Images; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Tang Xinyu/VCG via Getty Images

Transphobes who want to 'save women's sports' humiliated with one simple question Footage stills via TikTok @jcubedhax

So you finished 'Heated Rivalry': Here are 2 ways to get into hockey Crave; Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Josh Cavallo accuses soccer club of homophobia—Adelaide United responds Brendon Thorne/Getty Images; Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

That's so GAY! 🏳️‍🌈

Hudson Williams on the workout that will help him compete with Connor Storrie for 'fattest butt' Footage still via YouTube Men's Health

7 sexiest lesbian vampire movies ever made & where to stream them Paramount Pictures; Universal Pictures; Telefilm Canada

8 of the nastiest back arches in pop culture history Micron Productions; YouTube; Crave

21 hilarious reactions to ICE agent taking a tumble in front of a cheering crowd Footage still via TikTok @bayareaman06

Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋

Hey gays who haven’t started your New Year’s resolutions yet — astrologically, you’re right on time Digital Collage by Rachel Shatto for Pride.com (elements: Thx4Stock team/Shutterstock; nimograf/Shutterstock)