To start your week, we have …

An arrest warrant out for Putin ... and Trump’s fears of arrest

Serbia and Kosovo making progress on normalization

A look back at the boys who fought in Iraq

More chaos in Pakistan

Also, Joe Biden makes his first presidential trip to Ottawa this week to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a world of increasing chaos, the US-Canada relationship is more crucial than ever, from trade and migration to defense, culture, and technology. To meet the moment, we’re soon launching GZERO North, a new weekly newsletter offering you an insider’s guide to the very latest political, economic, and cultural news shaping both countries. Subscribe today and we’ll sign you up for a chance to win a case of … you guessed it, maple syrup.

Thanks for reading,

- The Advocate team

Daniel Levy directs Courtesy of Netflix In the film, Levy stars as Marc, a man whose life is rocked by the shocking and sudden death of his husband Oliver (Luke Evans). Rallying around him are his two best friends, the chaotic Sophie (Ruth Negga) and ex-lover turned friend Thomas (Himesh Patel). A year after his husband’s passing, Marc discovers there is more to Oliver’s life than he suspected and sets out on a journey to Paris with his friends to face hard truths and hopefully find peace.

Practice makes perfect! Shutterstock If you've noticed a top shortage, you may or may not know that it's because bottoming is super fun, especially after you do it a couple of times. That said, there's a lot involved when it comes to bottoming: preparation, practice, and being in the right mood, just to name a few. When it comes to sex, being ready is everything, which is why we've gone ahead and compiled 30 common mistakes that bottoms seem to make during their first time out.

File:AD Logo 2020.svg - Wikipedia en.m.wikipedia.org

Practice makes perfect! Shutterstock If you've noticed a top shortage, you may or may not know that it's because bottoming is super fun, especially after you do it a couple of times. That said, there's a lot involved when it comes to bottoming: preparation, practice, and being in the right mood, just to name a few. When it comes to sex, being ready is everything, which is why we've gone ahead and compiled 30 common mistakes that bottoms seem to make during their first time out.

In the film, Levy stars as Marc, a man whose life is rocked by the shocking and sudden death of his husband Oliver (Luke Evans). Rallying around him are his two best friends, the chaotic Sophie (Ruth Negga) and ex-lover turned friend Thomas (Himesh Patel). A year after his husband’s passing, Marc discovers there is more to Oliver’s life than he suspected and sets out on a journey to Paris with his friends to face hard truths and hopefully find peace.