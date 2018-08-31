27 Lesbian Sex Tips Porn Won't Teach You

When it comes to porn, "lesbian sex" is everywhere, but it’s never actually for lesbians. For some reason, it’s nearly impossible to find "content" where women are having sex with women only for women.

Where do you go if you’re looking for a move or six?

I’ve gathered up tips from cis and trans queer women of different ages, races, and sexual styles. Of course, you don’t have to be a lesbian to have “lesbian sex." You just need two women. Whether you’re a baby dyke or seasoned sapphic, you can learn something here you won’t on Pornhub. Some of the following images are NSFW.

Illustrations by Tevy Khou