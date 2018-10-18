10 Ways to Make Your School More LGBT-Friendly

School can be tough. Doubly so if you're LGBT. Together, we must take a stand against the bullying, exclusion and intolerance many queer youth face, and celebrate ourselves and our friends during your school year. Here's 10 suggestions we have to help make your school a little nicer for LGBT folks!
There's no better way to get LGBT folks get together with one another than to host an LGBT event by and for LGBT folks. From cookouts to parties, dances to readings, queer people simply love getting together to mingle.
Clubs are a great way to get LGBT students together at your school to chat about everything from activism to RuPaul (especially RuPaul). We personally suggest starting a Gay-Straight Alliance chapter if your school doesn't have one.
During classroom discussions, try talking about queer life. Bringing up LGBT history is a great way to open eyes and ears to our experiences in an educational environment.
School can be tough when you're queer or trans. Whether it's fitting in or dealing with bullies, relationship problems or feeling all alone, we all deal with our own problems. Being there for each other—or being a good ally—is a great way to build each other up.
Reading a lot of works from cis straight authors? Why not ask your English teachers or professors if they'd be interested in including more LGBT works in their classes? You might just pave the way for a new LGBT-centered classroom. Oh, and if you're looking for books to recommend, check out our list from September.
There isn't a better way to support LGBT kids than by joining student council! Running for office means you get to help set the tone for your class or school, which is a great way to support queer and trans kids in your class.
Do you see something going on that makes you or someone else feel uncomfortable? Don't be afraid to talk to a friend, teacher, or trusted adult about it. You have every right to speak up, and you have every right to find a way to fight back against micro- or macroaggressions in your school.
You might not know everything about the other letters. If you're an ally, you might not know much at all. That's perfectly okay. As long as you keep an open mind and are ready to learn, you'll do well.
Don't be afraid to wear purple today, wear LGBT buttons, and show off some of your rainbow gear every day. You have every right to. And who knows, you might just inspire someone else to come out about themselves.
There's nothing more important than being your true self. Go out there and show the world freely and openly who you are, however you want to do so. After all, it's your school year. Make the most of it!