The Original Charmed Cast Is Not Happy About the 'Feminist' Reboot

Piper is not having it...

The WB's hit 1998 series Charmed is making a bewitching return to tv!

According to TV Line, producers are describing the 2018 facelift as "'a fierce, funny, feminist reboot' centered on 'three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches.'"

Don't fret, the three new sisters will still have the first letter of their names in common. Macy is a nerdy med student, Madison's a sorority pledge who just wants to fit in, and Mel's an outspoken feminist (who happens to be lesbian).

You read right! One of the Charmed sisters will have a girlfriend!

While we're always happy for more LGBT representation, not everyone is happy about the reboot, including Holly Marie Combs who played Piper in the original. She, along with many of the show's fans, resent the idea that Charmed wasn't already inherently feminist.

I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well .............. https://t.co/s9mdsZUhLo — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

Did they really just say “Move over Piper, Phoebe, Paige and Prue....” pic.twitter.com/e3FN8U35xN — taylor (@stydia_ship) February 7, 2018

Call me crazy, but I was under the impression Charmed was already a strong feminist show. — Roger (@NotRabbitRoger) February 7, 2018

Crazy. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

My sentiments pic.twitter.com/o2yaZR4sHj — Ραχειδα Λεωις, PhD in Progress (@musicfeign) February 7, 2018

Trouble in paradise?