These Leather-Filled Zines Are Perfect for the Kinkster Inside Us All

When people think of the leather community, some of the first thoughts that come to mind are strapping, muscled men in Aviator shades, vests, leather jackets and hugging jeans (or maybe chaps). (Those thoughts, no doubt, are the still rippling effects of Tom of Finland’s work.) Or maybe you think of images of musclar guys in harnesses from one of the many slideshows about a Folsom event.

Well, contrary to some of those representations, the leather community spans age, body type, gender, and sexual preference. And photographer Steven Harwick wants to show that.

Bound Leather published its first issue in January and now has a full six in their catalog. For Harwick, the publication’s mandate is simple: to show the entirety of the leather and fetish communities, ensuring that everyone who wants to be represented is. PRIDE got the chance to talk to Harwick about his favorite imagery from the zine and the reason behind starting it.