13 Years After 'The L Word:' Where Are They Now?

Since hanging up her power suits and super hot art history rhetoric as Bette Porter, Jennifer has worked pretty continually. Since 2009 she enjoyed a multi-episode arc on Lie to Me before landing the lead as a tough-talking police chief on Fox's short-lived The Chicago Code. Fans were beyond excited when Jennifer starred alongside Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) in the heavy hitting web series Lauren, about military rape.
On the big screen she starred in an indie set in the world of jazz, The Lord of Vinyl, and in The White Orchid, a noir crime thriller co-starring Olivia Thirlby (Juno) and L Word alum Janina Gavankar (Papi). She also costarred in the indie Cinemanovels with another L Word alum, Lauren Lee Smith (Lara) in 2013.
Most recently Jennifer starred in the Kyra Sedgwick produced Proof for TNT, about a surgeon commissioned by an infinitely wealthy dying man to prove if there is life after death. Unfortunately, it was canceled after its first season.
A multi-talent, Jennifer also went on to release a "photographic journal" of photos she took behind-the-scenes of the show entitled, The L Word Book. Also a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, the actress received the Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award.
Next up, look for Jennifer in a pair of indies slated for 2017 -- White Orchid and Before I Fall.
