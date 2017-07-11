13 Years After 'The L Word:' Where Are They Now?

Where are they now?

The L Word premiered on Showtime on January 18, 2004, and for six seasons, we tuned in every Sunday night to the drama, scandal, and sexcapades of Los Angeles’ queer female characters. Will Bette and Tina stay/get back together? Who will Shane hook up with this week? Will Jenny ever get it together? Wait, isn’t Alice bisexual? These were just a few of the thoughts that ran through our minds on any given Sunday.

The impact of showrunner Ilene Chaiken’s characters is undeniable. The series helped change TV’s LGBT landscape forever, even if The L Word got a lot wrong sometimes (see any number of bi story lines that never panned out).

We now see out lesbian, bisexual, and trans characters on various television platforms from Orange Is the New Black to Transparent with increasing regularity. Still, the writers and actresses of The L Word were pioneers in conveying the lives of queer women and in also depicting women as sexual beings.

The L Word wrapped in 2009, and since then the actresses who gave us indelible characters like Bette Porter, Tina Kennard, Shane McCutcheon, Jenny Schecter, and Alice Pieszecki have gone on to a myriad of other projects.

Now, more than 13 years later, and with an official sequeal confirmed on the horizon, we check in on some of our favorites!