Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake prove they are still going strong with PDA filled photos

The happy couple is shutting down the breakup rumors.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp

Tom Rose/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 20 2026 / 2:54 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Some fans on social media may have believed that actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake ended their relationship, but new photos are shutting down those rumors.

The actor and rapper went Instagram official back in 2023 with PDA-filled social media posts, but since then, they’ve mostly stayed out of the limelight except when Depp opened up about their romance in an interview with E! News, or when the pair went viral after Depp called 070 Shake her “boyfriend” and the internet had trouble wrapping their head around the term.

But yesterday, 070 Shake posted two photos in her Instagram Stories that prove the couple is still going strong, including a profile shot of Depp and a photo of 070 with her hand on Depp’s thigh. And even more PDA-filled photos are going viral on X after the Buzzing Pop account posted them on Feb. 19.

In the photos, Depp is kissing 070 Shake, who is looking at the camera, and in the second pic, Depp is straddling her girlfriend’s lap while 070 Shake rests her hand on Depp’s butt.

The comment section is full of people who are relieved that the seemingly happy couple hasn’t called it quits.

“Invested in their relationship more than in my own,” someone commented.

i was so scared my soul just came back to my body,” another person wrote.

“The coolest couple in the game right now,” a fan added. “Glad they shut the noise down.”

Hopefully, the lovebirds have many more happy years to come!

070 shake lily-rose depp couples photos queer couple relationship rumors

