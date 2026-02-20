Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake prove they are still going strong with PDA filled photos

Some fans on social media may have believed that actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake ended their relationship, but new photos are shutting down those rumors.

The actor and rapper went Instagram official back in 2023 with PDA-filled social media posts, but since then, they’ve mostly stayed out of the limelight except when Depp opened up about their romance in an interview with E! News, or when the pair went viral after Depp called 070 Shake her “boyfriend” and the internet had trouble wrapping their head around the term.

But yesterday, 070 Shake posted two photos in her Instagram Stories that prove the couple is still going strong, including a profile shot of Depp and a photo of 070 with her hand on Depp’s thigh. And even more PDA-filled photos are going viral on X after the Buzzing Pop account posted them on Feb. 19.

In the photos, Depp is kissing 070 Shake, who is looking at the camera, and in the second pic, Depp is straddling her girlfriend’s lap while 070 Shake rests her hand on Depp’s butt.