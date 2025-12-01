All 5 sex scenes on Heated Rivalry (so far), ranked

For months, fans of the Heated Rivalry book have been waiting impatiently to find out if the television adaptation could possibly live up to its steamy legacy . Well, it’s finally here — and great news: it does, and then some.

The rivals-to-lovers series follows the years-long romance between two top-rated hockey players: closeted Canadian player Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and bisexual (but also closeted) Russian hockey star Ilya Rozanov ( Connor Storrie ). The two first meet in their rookie year, and the only thing more heated between them is their instant sexual chemistry. What follows is years of passionate secret trysts, which slowly develop into something deeper (pun intended) and romantic.

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of opportunity for things to get steamy — and thankfully, the new show does not shy away from showing off its stars’ skin and its unapologetically gay sex and sexuality. In other words: it’s hot.

But of course, not all sex scenes are created equal. Some are awkward, others passionate. So we’re doing the very hard (again, pun intended) work of ranking the steamiest scenes from worst to first.

5. Illya’s invitation wank Illya and Shane in the shower Crave Episode 1 — 14:07 Ilya and Shane have instant chemistry from the moment they meet, a spark only heightened by their fierce competitiveness. But it’s in the showers that their enemies-to-lovers arc first begins to take a turn. The two catch eye-popping glimpses of one another, and after exchanging meaningful glances, Ilya drops all subtlety and starts stroking himself in invitation. It’s not long before they take their passion to a second location — namely, Shane’s room… but we’ll get to that soon.

4. May I top you? Shane and Ilya in bed Crave Episode 1 — 35:55 After months apart, the two finally reunite in a hotel room, and any lingering shyness is gone. They crash into each other, kissing, and Shane once again goes down on Ilya. Once they’re in bed, they talk about taking things to the next level, with Ilya asking Shane if he wants to be topped. He does — he really does. While the timing isn’t right this time (since another teammate is literally on the other side of the wall), they start planning their next rendezvous. For all the hot action this show gives, it also knows exactly how to draw things out!

3. Touch yourself Ilya watches Shane from across the room Crave Episode 2 — 35:04 While the sexual connection between these two is powerful, the emotional side is a bit trickier. Between being closeted and all of Ilya’s family drama back home, the two spend several months not speaking — and when they finally do get back together, there’s something cold about their rendezvous. It’s still hot, especially when Ilya commands Shane to touch himself, and he obliges. The two proceed to have sex, and it’s as steamy as ever, but afterwards, even Shane notes, they didn’t kiss.

2. Ilya and Shane’s first time Ilya and Shane Crave Episode 1 — 18:00 After making his intentions clear in the shower, Ilya meets up with Shane in his hotel room, and things turn hot and heavy immediately, with Shane going down on him. The two strip down, and after Shane admits this is his first time with a man, they take turns giving each other oral. They part on good — if casual — terms, but it’s clear the experience is pretty life-changing for Shane. It's sweet and awkward, and yes, very hot.