Looks Like a New Adele Era Is on Its Way!

With the announcement of her divorce just a few weeks ago, it's surely been an emotional year for our fave belter Adele. But in a recent Instagram post on her birthday yesterday, the "Hello" crooner revealed that she has grown so much over the last year—and that new music is probably coming soon!

"30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she wrote, alongside pictures of her from her fun AF bday bash. "No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times."

She continued:

"I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually."

Finally, teasing what we can only assume is an upcoming musical project, she concluded saying, "30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh!"

We're glad our girl is in a good place, and we can't wait to hear what she has in store for listeners!