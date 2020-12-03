Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande's Whistle Notes Boosted My Serotonin

The two pop legends teamed up with Jennifer Hudson for a festive AF "Oh Santa" remix and now I think my sadness is cured!

2020 may have drained most of the fun and joy out of everything, but music queens Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson are here to bring it back to us again and get us in the holiday spirit!

The three living legends teamed up for a new, updated remix of Mimi's 2010 Christmas bop "Oh Santa," and as can only be expected from these three divas, it was absolutely EVERYTHING.

The performance is a part of Mariah's latest holiday special on Apple TV+, aptly entitled Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, and magical it was indeed! Towards the end of the track, the elusive chanteuse and pop princess show off their famous vocal ranges and hit whistle notes only they can make sound good, and the internet was absolutely shaken!

2020 was still trash, but this gives us hope and joy again, if only for a brief and wonderful moment!

Watch Mariah, Ari, and Jennifer's slay the holidays in the official music video for "Oh Santa" below! And catch the full Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+!