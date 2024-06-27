Faces of the Parisian Ballroom

Mohsen Othmanpg
From a young age, I found solace in photography. Before I was given one, I used my siblings' camera phones to capture the everyday lives of my family and friends, directing their poses and finding passion in the process.
Alongside photography, I developed a strong sense of fashion by exploring the wardrobes of my mother and sisters, who became the first models I ever styled.
My intrigue with the arts and the idea of expressing myself through creative means led me to painting and studying applied arts at university.
This was also when I started to explore topics related to gender, with art providing an outlet to express difference from an aesthetic point of view.
My journey took a thrilling turn when I stepped into the world of ballroom. For years, social media, online videos, and shows were my only gateways to this vibrant culture.
The "Big Pride Energy Ball" in Paris, organized by Mother Kylee Ninja, was my first real-life ballroom experience.
Setting up a small studio a few steps away from the fierce voguing battles and graceful runway walks, I documented the faces of the ballroom.
I captured the participants in a kaleidoscope of colors and emotions, as they expressed themselves uniquely through make-up, poses, and fashion.
When I photograph, I always encourage models to embrace all their complexities to let their singular selves arise, away from gender stereotypes.
It's by capturing these candid moments that true identity and expression come to life.
I intend to change the common misconception that fashion is only associated with higher socio-economic classes.
In reality, fashion can be a tool of empowerment for many gender-non-conforming folks trying to reclaim their identities.
Ballroom culture in Paris, the second-largest scene in the world, is a sanctuary of creativity and acceptance.
It is a place where one can embrace their true selves without fear of judgment.
Influenced by prominent figures like Nikki Gucci and Lasseindra Ninja, who brought this culture from the United States.
Ballroom has allowed the Black and racialized community in Paris to find a space for expression and liberation.
Queer expression in the Parisian and international ballroom scene captivates me because it merges art, defiance, and a deep sense of community.
It provides a space where these individuals can celebrate and affirm their identity and creativity through dance.
Ballroom serves as a form of resistance and self-affirmation, challenging traditional societal norms and expectations.
Despite all the prejudices, this community manages to shine and bring light to people, demonstrating its resilience.
The ballroom community inspires and uplifts those in need, showing the power of creativity and acceptance.
Through my work, I hope to demonstrate that fashion is not just about clothing; it is about identity, visibility, and empowerment.
Here, I can delve into the intersection of fashion, queerness, and identity, creating a space where all aspects of myself can coexist and thrive.
TKTK Photo Gallery: Faces of the Parisian Ballroom By Mohsen Othmanpg
Arranged for Pride.com by Nikki Aye
