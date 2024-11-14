Scroll To Top
Politics

We can't stop laughing at these Trump supporters who effed around and are finding out

We can't stop laughing at these Trump supporters who effed around and are finding out

tweets of Trump supporters tiktok sad black guy maga hat
tweets via @bridgetphetasy @jimcobber @heidibriones; footage still via @coachchima

But the leopard won't eat *MY* face, right?

Donald Trump's supporters spent last week celebrating the election results, but this week, some of them are changing their tune, and we can't help but cackle — because it's either that or cry.

The election proved to be a harsh awakening for us, but MAGA diehards spent days gloating until the chickens came home to — roost, and they started to realize that there might be some fallout from their choice.

From people being sad that their families don't want them at holiday dinners or are cutting them off altogether because they voted for Trump; to people being upset when they find out what tariffs actually are; to people from marginalized groups realizing that Republicans are racist (duh!); Trump voters are waking to the fact that their choices do in fact have consequences.

The leopard won't eat MY face, right? Wrong Karen.

Even Fox News host and outspoken Trump supporter Jesse Waters revealed on air that his mother didn't invite him to Thanksgiving after Trump won the presidential election. "People are taking some space in the Waters household. I'll have you know that I wasn't invited to my mother's house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn't enough room," he said on his show on Monday night.

Republicans are quickly finding out that not only are Trump's policies on things like tariffs and mass deportation going to actively hurt them, but they're also discovering that family and friends are less likely to welcome you with open arms when you vote for a candidate hellbent on taking away every right and protection they rely on.

MAGA voters f—ked around, and now they're going to spend the next four years finding out. It's too bad that those of us who didn't f—k around still have to find out with them.

Since we could all use a little catharsis right now, keep scrolling to see the funniest examples of MAGA getting exactly what they wanted!

This Redditor is utterly savage... her family FA'd and they are FO! 

Comment
byu/ElectronGuru from discussion
inWomenInNews
Comment
byu/ElectronGuru from discussion
inWomenInNews

And I oop!

Womp womp
byu/Miichl80 inProject2025Award
@coachchima

#trump2024🇺🇸 #trump #trumpsupporters #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #maga #fyp #donaldtrump #republican #fypシ TRUMP

@unclemineys_pad

#realestateinvesting #realestate #real #rental #residential #tennants #landlords #landlordspecial #landlordsfromhell #slumlordspecial #FAAAFO #borderczar #deportation #massdeportation #PAPI

They have no idea how his tariffs work. feat: @jolly_good_ginger

@waltermasterson

They have no idea how his tariffs work. feat: @jolly_good_ginger

@pr1nceshawn

People explaining how tariffs work. #schittscreek #tariffs

People explaining how tariffs work. #schittscreek #tariffs

From Your Site Articles
Politics
donald trumpelectionelection 2024fafomagamaga supporterpresidential electiontrumptrump electiontrump supporter
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio