Donald Trump's supporters spent last week celebrating the election results, but this week, some of them are changing their tune, and we can't help but cackle — because it's either that or cry.

The election proved to be a harsh awakening for us, but MAGA diehards spent days gloating until the chickens came home to — roost, and they started to realize that there might be some fallout from their choice.

From people being sad that their families don't want them at holiday dinners or are cutting them off altogether because they voted for Trump; to people being upset when they find out what tariffs actually are; to people from marginalized groups realizing that Republicans are racist (duh!); Trump voters are waking to the fact that their choices do in fact have consequences.

The leopard won't eat MY face, right? Wrong Karen.

Even Fox News host and outspoken Trump supporter Jesse Waters revealed on air that his mother didn't invite him to Thanksgiving after Trump won the presidential election. "People are taking some space in the Waters household. I'll have you know that I wasn't invited to my mother's house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn't enough room," he said on his show on Monday night.

Republicans are quickly finding out that not only are Trump's policies on things like tariffs and mass deportation going to actively hurt them, but they're also discovering that family and friends are less likely to welcome you with open arms when you vote for a candidate hellbent on taking away every right and protection they rely on. MAGA voters f—ked around, and now they're going to spend the next four years finding out. It's too bad that those of us who didn't f—k around still have to find out with them. Since we could all use a little catharsis right now, keep scrolling to see the funniest examples of MAGA getting exactly what they wanted!

