Unicornland Is the New Series You Need to Be Binge Watching

We live in the age of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, all of which have a multitude of original works. Everyone with a camera and an idea has access to a greater platform where they can create content, but with so many new stories being conceived, it's hard to find products of quality—especially within the LGBTQ bracket (which is somewhat lacking in a vast amount of titles). But when you're not busy binge watching Stranger Things, Unicornland is guaranteed to be the next best binge-worthy option for you.

Created by Lucy Gillespie and directed by Nick Leavens, Unicornland is a poignant and enticingly hilarious eight episode web series which boldly expresses a new kind of self liberation while illustrating a very real, comical, and sexy depiction of hookup culture in New York City.

Annie, a recent divorcee, begins to explore her sexuality, entering into a whole new world of powerful self discovery through a series of hookups and romantic encounters with other couples, ultimately leaving behind the "safely" constructed confines of traditional monogamist relationships. Each episode features a new couple with whom the protagonist becomes sexually involved, celebrating ethnic and social diversity, until climaxing with Annie's first orgy party in the season one finale. The most pioneering quality showcased is the teaching that sexual freedom is a natural and empowering action rather than branding it demeaning or dirty, as so many other shows and movies do.

Creator and playwright Lucy Gillespie was inspired by the events of her previous marriage.

"It's about a woman who dates couples to learn to love again after her divorce," Gillespie said in an interview with Self-Care With Writers. "I didn’t do what this character does, which is literally date and sleep with couples, but I met a lot of people and asked a lot of questions, specifically about how to make your love work. I joined the kink and fetish scene and that was a really interesting place to figure out people who really stretched their relationships. Every episode is the main character with a different couple."

With a larger majority cast and crew of female workers, including trans, genderqueer, and disabled people, Unicornland is a timely story with humor and heart that is sure to seduce you in all the right spots.

