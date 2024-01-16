28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Age ain't nothin' but a number!
Shutterstock
What’s age but a number? These 28 queer couples have demonstrated that love doesn’t have a limit, and some varying life experiences may even lead to stronger bonds. We love these couples who are cuter than ever and who, in many cases, have been happily married for years.
Please note in a few cases we did our best to estimate current ages based on info available so we may be a year off on occasion, but like we said, age is nothin’ but a number. Cheers to these cute couples!
RuPaul Charles (62) and Georges LeBar (50)
Shutterstock
Mother Ru herself married Australian hunk Georges LeBar in 2017, and although the couple doesn’t spend too much time in the limelight, we’re still obsessed with them.
George Takei (86) and Brad Altman (69)
Star Trek legend George Takei has been with his husband since the 1980s, when the two met at an LGBTQ+ club called the LA Fronrrunners. The two were also among the first gay couples to get married, having tied the knot in 2008.
Jill Bennett (48) and Lauren Neal (34)
Actress/musician Lauren Neal (Words With Girls) has been with her wife, actress/producer Jill Bennett (Dante's Cove) for over a decade now, and the two are still some serious couple goals.
Martina Navratilova (67) and Julia Lemigova (51)
Former Miss Universe Contestant and 1991's Miss USSR Julia Lemigova married her wife, superstar tennis player Martina Navratilova married in 2014 after dating longterm beforehand.
Tuc Watkins (54) and Andrew Rannells (42)
Shutterstock
These two fell in love when they were cast as a pair in The Boys in the Band on Broadway in 2019, and have been in love ever since.
Greg Berlanti (50) and Robbie Rogers (35)
Shutterstock
When a TV producer and a soccer player get together, there’s sure to be sparks, and that’s exactly what happened when Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers came together.
Nico Santos (44) and Zeke Smith (34)
Shutterstock
Nico Santos, of Superstore fame, and Zeke Smith from Survivorrecently got engaged, and we couldn’t be happier for the two.
Tom Daley (25) and Dustin Lance Black (45)
These married superstars are super cute at any age. They've welcomed their first baby and would love to have "a dozen" more, Dustin says.
Ellen DeGeneres (61) and Portia de Rossi (46)
Ellen and Portia’s eleven-year anniversary is coming up, and we wish this gorge duo many more!
Chely Wright (48) and Lauren Blitzer (38)
Chely, a famous country singer with a complicated and inspiring coming out history, and LGBT rights activist Lauren are only cuter together when their adorable twins are around too!
Stephen Fry (61) and Elliott Spencer (32)
Both Stephen and Elliott have addressed their age difference head-on in the face of public opinion, and they seem to only be closer than ever.
Matt Bomer (41) and Simon Halls (55)
This wildly handsome actor and his husband have been married since 2011 and have three kids in their beautiful family.
Tom Ford (57) and Richard Buckley (71)
It was love at first sight, and Tom stayed by Richard's side all the way until his death in 2021.
Elton John (72) and David Furnish (56)
After nine years in a civil partnership, Elton and David got married in 2015 and now have two kids together!
Michael Kors (59) and Lance LePere (47)
Lance started as an intern for fashion designer Michael Kors and later became his husband in 2011 after 21 years of dating.
Lance Bass (40) and Michael Turchin (32)
This couple has been officially ~N*SYNC~ since 2011!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (43) and Justin Mikita (33)
We’ve been able to count on these two to take adorable red carpet husband pictures since 2013.
Nate Berkus (47) and Jeremiah Brent (34)
These two interior designers have been married since 2014, and we imagine they have a home as beautiful as their love.
Tig Notaro (48) and Stephanie Allynne (32)
Tig and Stephanie’s love story is gorgeously chronicled in Tig’s self-titled documentary, and (spoilers) they’ve been married since 2015.
Jenny Shimizu (52) and Michelle Harper (41)
Brand consultant Michelle Harper has been, as her Instagram describes, Jenny Shimizu’s #WifeForLife since 2014. Jenny, a model and actress, once made headlines as Angelina Jolie’s ex, but these two seem to be the happiest of couples now.
Robin Roberts (58) and Amber Laign (44)
Good Morning America Robin host and her massage therapist wife Amber had been dating for 8 years before Robin came out publicly in 2013. They’re still going strong!
Sarah Paulson (44) and Holland Taylor (76)
These two have been together publicly since 2015 and can’t stop gushing about each other on Twitter. We’re not complaining, and you should absolutely follow them.
Joe Zee (50) and Rob Younkers (40)
Joe has said that since his first date with Rob he knew they were going to get married. After meeting in 2011, things are still going great for the Yahoo! Style editor-in-chief and fashion designer!
Stephen Sondheim (89) and Jeff Romley (39)
Another til death do us part, Jeff was the Broadway legend's only husband until he died in 2022.
Rachel Maddow (46) and Susan Mikula (61)
This MSNBC host and her photographer partner have been together since 1999.
Audrey Smaltz (82) and Gail Marquis (64)
This model and former Olympic basketball player have such an amazing love story it’s even been featured in the New York Times. It’s a must-read, and you might even fall in love with them too.
Lee Daniels (59) and Jahil Fisher (37)
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels and his stylist BF Jahil once wrote an article for Out Magazine’s website about how hard they fell for each other, and the two are still proving their cuteness on Instagram on the reg.
Brad Goreski (41) and Gary Janetti (53)