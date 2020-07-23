Demi Lovato Got Engaged & We're Not Crying, YOU Are

We love it when good things happen to good people, especially our faves, like out singer-songwriter Demi Lovato!

The 27-year-old pop queen, who came out in 2017 as dating both men and women, surprised the world (in a good way) earlier this morning by announcing that she is now engaged to her partner, 29-year-old soap actor Max Ehrich.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner,' something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner," the "Cool for the Summer" singer wrote in an Instagram post, breaking the news of her engagement to Ehrich.

She continued:

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

As if all of that wasn't already sweet enough, Max also took to his Insta to show Demi some major love. (And we're totally not jealous at all or anything like that... *cries*)

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," The Young and the Restless star wrote in his own Insta post. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am, forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby."

Congrats on your engagement, queen! You deserve!!