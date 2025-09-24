12 of the hottest bulge moments in pop culture history

Fike and Schafer met on the show and dated for quite some time. And, given that they were an onscreen couple who also developed an offscreen relationship, it came as no surprise that Euphoria fans were very excited about it.

In 2024, Schafer said that she was still healing from her breakup with Fike and didn't feel ready to enter a new relationship. Nonetheless, Schafer confirmed during that same interview that she briefly dated Rosalía.

In case you didn't know, Rosalía has also been cast in the HBO series. So, yes, Schafer and two of her real-life exes will star in this final season of Euphoria. How fun!

Dominic Fike; Hunter Schafer; Rosalía Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; HBO; Jim Bennett/Getty Images Fike, who revealed during this Armchair Expert interview that he is very much single at the moment, also admitted that he didn't really entertain an acting career prior to getting cast on Euphoria. "I never considered acting at all. I actually didn't want anything to do with acting," he explained. "I was doing a Triple J performance called 'Like A Version,' where you have to perform another artist's song. I performed a Clairo song, but what I did was I wore a wig, because I was like, 'I'm a girl…' I was also just high as fuck." For context, Fike's iconic performance wearing a wig and singing "Bags" by Clairo dropped in April 2019 on YouTube, and is still considered one of the singer's most popular live performances of all time.

"I guess one of the casting agents for Euphoria — her name was Jennifer Venditti — saw that video, was apparently intrigued, and called me," Fike elaborated on the podcast. "I didn't know what Euphoria was. I didn't know it was this big fucking TV show. [At the time,] I don't know who Sam Levinson is. I don't know who fucking even Barbie or Zendaya or any of the girls are." Fike recalled being "beyond fucked up" when he arrived at his first-ever Euphoria audition. He had "stayed up all night with this girl; drinking whiskey, taking shrooms." As the audition process started, Fike said that he was "just laughing at [showrunner] Sam [Levinson], and everyone's laughing at me, because I'm just laughing at them. And I'm like, 'What is this script?' I'm like throwing shit around." It is Fike's recollection that he really messed up during that first audition and was subsequently told by his agents that he was "never doing anything in Hollywood again, ever." Fike believes that his change in behavior — and a social media post talking about not being defined by past mistakes — contributed to his eventual casting on Euphoria, as people could see that he was "trying to buckle down" in life.

Dominic Fike on Euphoria season 2. HBO A year after that not-so-great audition, Fike met with Levinson once again, and found out that the showrunner had "rewritten this character that I showed up to read, but he wrote it with the qualities of the guy he saw show up." "So [Levinson] writes this guy that's like half his character, half the dude that showed up that day," Fike explained. "And then I was honest with him, and he had a meeting with me. He's like, 'Okay, I know that you get fucked up, obviously. You have some problems. I have those problems, too. We can get someone to help you, but you have to do this. You sign a five-year contract; it's just a formality.' But he's like, 'I need to know that you're not going to like fuck me on this.'" "I was like, 'Brother, I got you,'" Fike recalled, despite the fact that he was still "not understanding the stakes of this show. And then we get into filming it, and you find out real quick when you see that budget."

Shepard and his Armchair Expert cohost, Monica Padman, gushed over the scene in season 2 of Euphoria when Fike sang an original song, loosely titled "Elliot's Song," to Zendaya's character, Rue. "Did you write that song?" Padman asked. "No. Labrinth wrote that song," the actor explained. "Sam had asked me to go write a song, and I wrote one. I mean, I had like overdubs, and… I didn't know what he meant." Fike continued, "[Sam] was saying, 'Write a song on the guitar. So then I get this song Labrinth makes, and it's gorgeous… I was like, 'I'll sing that!' [laughs]" The Armchair Expert cohosts were shocked to hear from Fike that many fans didn't really enjoy that scene — at least within the context of the episode where it was placed, to be fair. "People hated that scene!" Fike said. "You didn't see me get roasted on the internet for that? The whole internet just blew up about me doing that." Fike noted that audiences were "just like, 'Why is this guy singing? I'm trying to see the rest of the character's arcs,' because it was kind of at this point when everything was like culminating, and imploding." Thus, between watching him playing the guitar vs. waiting for the other characters to attack one another, fans were eager to get to the drama.

Dominic Fike on Euphoria season 2. HBO Fike became an even bigger name after his performance as Elliot on Euphoria, but is now able to look back and understand how things played out at the time. "All this money, this is a temporary fix for something that I need to actually go and heal," the actor explained, adding that he "would kind of be better about going on camera super fucked-up." "I would space it out. My weed would be like 50 minutes. I'd put eye drops in," Fike added. He then commented on news reports that made allegations concerning his behavior while filming the show. "The thing about getting fucked-up on set was like… People imagine that I'm just constantly talking to Sam and Zendaya and Hunter fucked-up. But I was in my trailer all the time!" The actor continued, "You fucking know… It's insufferable! You're in [the trailer] all day. And then, at the drop of a — you got to be there. That was the funny part: When you are in the middle of doing something and they're like, 'You're on in five.'"

Zendaya and Dominic Fike on Euphoria season 2. HBO Fike admitted that while he's been busy with music, he "would love to act more." On the other hand, it can be challenging to also maintain an acting career when he's "away for months at a time." When asked about meeting and working with Zendaya on Euphoria Fike didn't hesitate for even a second. "Zendaya's great. She's very much Michael Jordan." Shepard, who's also open about being a recovering alcoholic, asked Fike if he ever felt triggered by and/or insecure around Zendaya — like getting in his head, perhaps, and imagining that "she thinks I'm a piece of shit." "That's so funny; that is why I really just wanted to skip over this part of it," Fike said, shyly, but with a sense of humor. "I was like, I already know any mention of [Zendaya's] name… I don't know if she sees it. She would look at me, I already know. [laughs] I knew who I was on that set. And I think that kind of affected the way people felt about me too."

Zendaya and Dominic Fike on Euphoria season 2. HBO Last but certainly not least, Fike revealed that he's gotten to hang out with Tom Holland, the actor currently starring as the beloved Peter Parker — a.k.a. Spider-Man — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since 2021, Holland has also been Zendaya's partner as they worked together in the recent Spider-Man films from Sony. "I actually like him; he's funny. We've hung out a couple of times," Fike said. "One night, I'm not even fucking with you… I go out to this bar, and I'm with Tom Holland for some reason, and Tobey Maguire's there. It's just me, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland." Shepard, Padman, and Fike all get giddy at the thought of him hanging out with two of the three actors who starred as Spider-Man in blockbuster movies (and had a Spider-Verse reunion in one of the latest installments of the franchise).