12 of the hottest bulge moments in pop culture history

We’ve talked about jockstraps and codpieces, but now it’s time to tackle the package those clothing items are all trying to contain: the bulge.
When people reference pop culture, they’re usually talking about memorable moments from TV shows or movies, songs that are so popular they enter the zeitgeist, or even political upheaval. But we’re here to make the case that pop culture would be nothing without famous men and their giant bulges.
We love men of all sizes, but these actors, athletes, and musicians are truly impressive. They might not be actually showing pole on main, but their bulges are so prominent it’s almost X-rated.
Very little is left to our imaginations, so we’re looking, respectfully, of course!
David Corenswet in 'Superman'
Superhero suits often gift us with meaty bulges or eye-catching codpieces, but David Corenswet recently went viral after photos of his own bulge in the iconic Superman suit made people’s mouths water.
Tom Holland as Spider-man
As Tom Holland is gearing up to play Spider-Man again in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, on-set photos started making the rounds, and the star’s sizable bulge quickly went viral.
Jonathan Bailey and those yellow pants
While on the Drew Barrymore Show with his Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey sports a pair of yellow pants that leave nothing to the imagination. Manspreading has never looked so good!
Jonathan Bailey in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’
Is Jonathan Bailey on this list twice? Yes! While most people were busy looking at the dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Rebirth some eagle eyed viewers were focused on Bailey’s mighty pole.
John Hamm just existing
John Hamm may be best remembered for his role on Mad Men, but he should really be going down in history for having the most impressive bulge in Hollywood. Hamm’s member is so large and in charge that nearly every time the paparazzi photograph him, it’s all you can look at.
Rylie Jeffries in ‘Big Brother’
Big Brother season 27 contestant Rylie Jeffries is a hot bill rider in real life who went viral when he got caught on camera adjusting his bulge while flirting with fellow contestant Katherine Woodman.
James Devaney/GC Images
Because sometimes you want an avant-garde bulge, Lil Nas X came through with a silver sparkly package that captured everyone’s attention at the 2023 Met Gala, where he wore almost nothing other than sparkles.
Kevin Bacon in ‘Friday the 13th’
Footage still via Paramount Pictures
Even if you’re not a fan of scary movies, you should watch Friday the 13th for Kevin Bacon pitching a tent in the proto-summer camp slasher movie.
Anthony Ammirati at the Paris Olympics
French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral and lost his chance at a gold medal when his larger-than-life crotch knocked into the pole in the middle of the Olympics.
Keiynan Lonsdale in ‘Eden’
Footage still via Balloon Entertainment
Out actor Keiynan Lonsdale made an impression when he as shown packing heat during a scene on the beach in the Australian TV show Eden.
Cooper Koch's Calvin Klein ad
Almost every Calvin Klein ad could qualify for this list, but the way Cooper Koch fills out these briefs will live rent-free in our heads forever.
Cruz Beckham on a yacht
David Beckham has a slew of hot sons, but it was Cruz Beckham who made waves on social media earlier this year when vacation pics of him wearing a speedo on a yacht went viral because of his very large bulge.