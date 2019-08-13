K-Pop Singer Comes Out as Bisexual, Shares Adorable GF Photos

Former K-pop reality show contestant Som Hye In shared photos of her new girlfriend on Instagram this week, shortly after coming out as bisexual.

The revelation started after she posted a photo where she typed out “Hi I’m Somhein” and captioned it “I’m bisexual. And I have [a] girlfriend!”

This was followed several days later by adorable photos with her girlfriend.

Despite the clarity of this series of events, it wasn’t long before the singer had to clarify on her Instagram stories that she wasn’t trying to be vague or evasive about her sexuality.

“Yes, it’s true that I came out. I’m in a same-sex relationship,” she wrote.

Som Hye In was a contestant on the 2017 reality show Idol School, in which 41 singers competed to form a 9-member K-pop girl group. She had to leave in the first episode due to health issues, but still maintains a solid online fanbase from the show.

While most fans are supportive of this new chapter in her life, she’s apparently received some negative attention for her photos, leading her to post the following:

If the posting of speculative written content and videos continue, I will be taking legal measures. I am in a loving [relationship] and since it’s not wrong, I confidently did come out [as bisexual], but I didn’t do it so that I could stand out. What kind of person lightly makes the decision to come out like that? People think differently and can hate same-sex relationships. Yes, you can hate it. Those are individual values and I’m not trying to force [anyone] to understand or like homosexuality. I am also not begging for [anyone] to like or notice me. I didn’t think that I would receive this much attention. I just didn’t want to hide the fact that I am dating and in love just like everyone else. I don’t want my people to get hurt, and it’s my duty to protect them. I will also take legal measures to protect my people. Please stop.

But the main takeaway from K-pop fans and Som Hye In fans alike seems to be the same—they're ready for some bi-themed music and they're hopeful she's going to give it to them.