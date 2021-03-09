Dickinson Star Ella Hunt Comes Out As Queer

Ella Hunt is publicly opening up about her sexuality.

The 23-year-old English actress, who plays Hailee Steinfeld's best friend/love interest Sue Gilbert in Apple TV+'s super queer historical comedy series Dickinson, recently took to Twitter to clarify comments she made about queerness in a recent interview with Square Mile, and how she, in fact, identifies herself as queer.

"I love the term queer," Hunt told the lifestyle publication. "I don’t think it is specifically about sexuality, I see it as a mindset and feeling empowered in the bizarre and the strange sides of myself. I think queer is a beautiful word in that sense. It’s an attitude. That’s how I identify to my friends in New York."

When a fan took issue with the suggestion that queerness is "an attitude," they reached out personally to Hunt on Twitter, and Hunt was more than happy to engage.

"I love you so much, and I loved your interview," Twitter user @Dashtin6 wrote to Hunt. "However, being queer isn't an attitude. I can't just change being this way like I can my attitude, when having a bad day. I still love you tho!"

"I actually completely agree with you and when the interviewer asked me directly if I was queer I got anxious and fumbled my answer (having not openly talked about my identity for long)," Hunt replied.

"I still adore & love you completely. I'm sorry," the fan wrote back. "Growing up, being a lesbian was something I was always ashamed of due to church. I think that we all have to come to terms with ourselves & live our truth. Even if we're not ready."

"You don’t need to be sorry at all! I’m so sorry you had such a tough time growing up," Hunt assured her, before confirming her own sexuality. "I am queer and I am happy to be open about it. (I just get all kinds of nervous and fumbly in interviews sometimes.)"

(More kind, civil Twitter exchanges like this, please!!)

Congrats on living and sharing your truth, Ella! Welcome to the family!