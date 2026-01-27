Amy Poehler & Claire Danes' lesbian boyfriend moment has '90s sapphics swooning

Claire Danes and Amy Poehler are making sapphic dreams come true!
Decades after My So-Called Life was unceremoniously cancelled, Danes and Poehler have turned an iconic scene from the show into an unforgettable lesbian moment.
To promote Danes appearing on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the two women decided to recreate a scene from episode 7 of the ‘90s show that only lasted for a single season.
“Self-Esteem” includes the iconic “boiler room” scene where Angela (Danes) and ‘90s heartthrob Jordan Catalano (Jared Leto) hook up, which leads him to hold Angela’s hand while the two walk down the hall of their high school in front of students who have been gossiping about them.
The two women recreated this scene with Poehler playing Angela and Danes taking over the role of Jordan while “Late at Night” by Buffalo Tom plays.
Now that’s what we call a lesbian boyfriend!
Fans are already going nuts for the cute clip, with sapphics taking to social media to comment, “soooo when is the lesbian drama with a middle-aged woman realising she's gay and falling for her cool new friend who's been sure of her identity for decades dropping??”
With other people writing, ”Claire makes an even better Jordan” and “Omg pls the lesbians can’t handle it.”
Watch the whole episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler below.