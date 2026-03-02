Adult star Smith Sterling reveals his steamy career plans

Smith Sterling is one of the freshest faces in the adult entertainment industry.

The sexy model was just one of the handsome stars to recently film at the Carnal Media house as he starts building a stronger fanbase on social media.

Although the star just recently showing his face in his streamy videos, Sterling is teasing a potential retirement from in the industry in a few years.

"I'm living in the moment! I've always said around five to seven years I'd maybe get out, but I want to make my money and translate to other talents that I'd like to debut for the world," Sterling tells PRIDE.





It's no easy task building a big presence in the world of adult entertainment as the industry has become extremely saturated since the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the newer models on the scene, Sterling is offering his own tips to any aspiring performers hoping to make a mark online.

"Anything like mask content or anything doesn't reveal everything that you're trying to show just yet is a good way to get into it. It lets you dip your toe into being a little bit more risqué and getting comfortable with posting and putting yourself out there like that."

The landscape has become very competitive as more people turn to sex work nowadays, so Sterling is encouraging any future entertainers to be smart as they navigate the scene.

"You may see growth and you may not, but it ultimately depends on what your goals are. If you want to get big in this industry, you're going to have to show the world what we're working with."

Fans can follow Smith Sterling on TikTok here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.