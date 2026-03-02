Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Adult star Smith Sterling reveals his steamy career plans

The sexy model is opening up on his spicy videos that fans can't get enough of.

Adult star Smith Sterling reveals his steamy career plansplay icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishMarch 02 2026 / 7:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Smith Sterling is one of the freshest faces in the adult entertainment industry.

The sexy model was just one of the handsome stars to recently film at the Carnal Media house as he starts building a stronger fanbase on social media.

Although the star just recently showing his face in his streamy videos, Sterling is teasing a potential retirement from in the industry in a few years.

"I'm living in the moment! I've always said around five to seven years I'd maybe get out, but I want to make my money and translate to other talents that I'd like to debut for the world," Sterling tells PRIDE.


@philip_townsend

Aka shape-shifting

It's no easy task building a big presence in the world of adult entertainment as the industry has become extremely saturated since the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the newer models on the scene, Sterling is offering his own tips to any aspiring performers hoping to make a mark online.

"Anything like mask content or anything doesn't reveal everything that you're trying to show just yet is a good way to get into it. It lets you dip your toe into being a little bit more risqué and getting comfortable with posting and putting yourself out there like that."

The landscape has become very competitive as more people turn to sex work nowadays, so Sterling is encouraging any future entertainers to be smart as they navigate the scene.

"You may see growth and you may not, but it ultimately depends on what your goals are. If you want to get big in this industry, you're going to have to show the world what we're working with."

Fans can follow Smith Sterling on TikTok here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentgaygay sexpornpornstarinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Two Polaroid portraits of men wearing briefs, one reclining on grass and one standing with his back turned.
Culture

Dominic Albano's Polaroids explore the sultry side of queer male portraiture

Doechii
News

Doechii got into a catfight on social media but the internet had its claws out

T​aylor Zakhar Perez attends the 2025 French Open.
Celebrities

T​aylor Zakhar Perez rocks tight white briefs in sexy new magazine spread

François Arnaud attends the Variety Artisans Award ceremony.
Celebrities

François Arnaud shows off his ripped muscles in spicy shirtless pic

jack schlossberg and ryan murphy
News

JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is not having Ryan Murphy’s ‘grotesque’ new JFK Jr. show

© Equal Entertainment LLC