Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison are married!

He starts the video out saying, "What in the 2014 is going on? I'm just as baffled as all of you are right now... Occasionally, I kind of get thrown back into the zeitgeist, and it’s just as confusing for me as it is for you.” He continued, "People still care, not only about me, but about a relationship I had for two years.”

Franta smiles as he confirms that there is no bad blood between him and Sivan, whom he never names in the video, but it's obvious who he's talking about. "There is no drama. There is no tea."

Franta and Sivan were already popular creators back in 2014 and were hanging out with all of the big YouTubers at the time. But at the height of their YouTube fame, fans began to notice they were hanging out often and appearing in each other's videos, which evidently led to relationship rumors.

However, they slowly stopped hanging out and in 2018, Sivan released a song called "The Good Side" that seemed to detail the end of their relationship — but it was never confirmed from either party until recently when an old photo resurfaced of Sivan and Franta with Chappell Roan.





He then shifts gears to talk about the song and says, "The fucking horrible thing about that song, is that he was right, but he was also completely wrong," adding, "I think he got the good side of things emotionally, but a song like that neglects the idea that people are individuals and everyone chooses their own path in life.”

Franta says that the two actually met much later than the song would suggest when they bumped into each other at an event and for the first time, he says, engaged in a conversation in years and it went over very smoothly. "I think in many ways, I felt he was the boogeyman to me and I felt like when you're running away from wanting to talk to someone, confront someone or have a hard conversation, it could feel like climbing Mt. Everest. And then inevitably you make it out to be something much scarier and larger than it actually is."

The 32-year-old YouTuber goes on to confirm that he has no bad blood with anyone from the 2014 era of YouTube (though the jury may still be out on Daniel Preda who Franta eviscerated in a video after Preda called him "boring"). Franta also jokingly apologized to Roan for dragging her in the middle of this drama, saying, "Obsessed with the fact that Chappell Roan was dragged into this twink issue unwarranted, unsolicited, solidarity for my girl.”

He ended the video saying, "The final words I have are actually for him, so if you happen to be watching this, I just want to let you know that I’m proud of you, too. For every single thing that you’ve done.” These words cut deep to Tronnor (the pair's ship name online) fans because it references two Sivan songs.

The first being the "For Him," a song on Sivan's debut album, Blue Neighborhood, that is said to be about Franta because the song was dedicated to Sivan's boyfriend at the time in the album's liner notes, and "The Good Side," where he directly responds to Sivan's lyrics where he sings, "I'm sure we'll meet in the spring/And catch up on everything/I'll say I'm proud of all that you've done."