Chloë Grace Moretz Spotted Making out with Model Kate Harrison

20GAYTEEN claims another!

By Taylor Henderson
December 05 2018 7:34 PM EST

Photos of Kick-Ass star Chloë Grace Moretz canoodling with model Kate Harrison have surfaced—and people are freaking out!

Moretz, who split with her ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham last April, has clearly moved on, but many fans are surprised to see it is with a woman!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@thekateharrison) on

The 21-year-old hasn't explicitly opened up about her sexuality but she did hint at it in an interview with The Advocate while discussing her queer role in The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

"This [movie] is made by queer people. This is directed by queer people. Everyone in the film is on a spectrum and connect to this on a personal level," said Moretz. 

Needless to say, social media is freaking out over the photos:

 

 

 

