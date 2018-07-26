The Tracklist for Cher's ABBA Cover Album Is Making Us Excited AF

Cher (the icon who really needs no introduction) has finally released some details about her upcoming ABBA cover album; specifically, its tracklist.

After making a splash in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (the highly-anticipated sequel to 2008's film adaptation of the iconic jukebox musical Mamma Mia!), the Oscar- and Grammy- winner is now set to put her own spin on the Swedish group’s music.

Taking to Twitter, Cher revealed the the tracklist she plans to conquer in the album...

SONGS

1.WATERLOO

2.GIMME,GIMME

3.DANCING

4.CHIQUITITTA

5. NAME OF THE GAME

6.MOMMA MIA

7. ONE OF US

8.WINNER TAKES IT ALL

9.SOS

10. — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

We know there are a bunch of traditionalists out there that don't think the classics of ABBA need an updated spin, but if one thing is certain, Cher is a force not to be underestimated—and we'll end up twirling to her verison of "Dancing Queen." (No matter what.)