Backstage With Madison Beer: K-Pop, the New Album, & Justin Bieber

"Anything that could go wrong has," she said on the delayed album release.

Backstage at the Austin City Limits music festival in the capital of Texas, PRIDE sat down for a chat with pop/R&B star Madison Beer!

The "Dead" singer reveals if she believes in ghosts and the afterlife, her upcoming debut album, stanning BLACKPINK, dream Halloween costumes, and even her discovery by and subsequent friendship with superstar Justin Bieber!

"That was my idol so it was just unreal," she said of Bieber tweeting a video of Beer singing a cover at just twelve-years-old. "It was like God coming down and talking to me, that's how it felt. It was unbelievable. It meant so much that he took a chance on a random kid and believed in me from the jump. It meant a lot to me."

Beer also promised that her long-awaited debut album, Life Support, is on its way and she's already directed three finished music videos for the project. But fans will have to be patient for the rollout of the upcoming era. "Anything that could go wrong has and it's just out of my control," she said on the release dates postponement.

Watch the interview below!

Photo courtesy of Sydney Gawlik, Austin City Limits Festival