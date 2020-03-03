Wait, Are We Getting a Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Collaboration?

We're still buzzing off the news that Oscar-winning popstar Lady Gaga will be releasing her first studio album in four years next month, but thanks to some intuitive stans on the internet, there's a new rumor on the block that also has all of our attention: Mother Monster might be collaborating with Ariana Grande?!?!?

While it does sound way too good to be true, especially for fans who have been following both of their careers from the start, some Twitter users think that a song by the two leading ladies of pop is in the works, especially since Ari has been showing a lot of love to Gaga on social media.

It's really not much to go off of (if liking stuff on Insta means two people should work together, I would already have been a part of Rihanna's creative team a long time ago), and it may all just be a bunch of rumors for right now, but at least it gives us something to look forward to, right??? Especially since it's already been a decade since Gaga and Beyoncé gave us one of pop's best collaborations of all time...and then never followed it up...even though they said they would... *cries deeply*

Lady Gaga's Chromatica is set to drop on April 10! Watch the music video for "Stupid Love" below!