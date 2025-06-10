Josie Totah slams 'demonic' first date idea no one should ever suggest

Josie Totah is dishing on her dating don'ts — and her love of Robert Pattinson — in an all-too-relatable YouTube video.
The Other People star recently chatted with Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Willa Bennet as part of their Blind Date YouTube series. The idea is that Bennet has to guess which celebrity she's speaking to, after which they play out a first date chock full of getting-to-know-you questions.
This particular segment partially turned into a series of revelations about what not to do on a date with Totah. Don't whip out your phone to make a big deal of Instagramming dinner, don't obsess over astrology, and definitely don't ask her to go hiking.
"You know what I think is demonic?" she asked. "It's always straight people who are like, let's hike. I'm like, do you want me dead in a ditch? Asking me to Runyon Canyon on a first date? You might as well have slipped me arsenic and said my goodnight prayers."
Totah and Bennet also had the opportunity to discuss their shared love of Twilight (the "gayest film of all time" according to Totah), which turned into some adorable fangirling over Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship.
"Beautiful people should be together," Totah declared. "I think in a world with so much hate, we should prioritize hot people interacting with other hot people."
For more on social media stalking, monogamy, and which co-star Totah would absolutely date, you can watch the full episode below!