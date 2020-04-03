Lindsay Lohan Drops Lyric Video for 'Back to Me' & We're Screaming

After a decade, the Mean Girls star returns to music.

LiLo is back, bitch! Over 15 years after she released her hit track "Rumors," the 33-year-old actress, reality star, and tabloid obsession has made a glorious return to the music industry!

Lohan released the complete single "Back to Me" on Friday, along with a lyric video on YouTube. As she explained in an Instagram teaser earlier this week, "The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now."

Lohan's first album was 2004's Speak, which featured "Rumors." The next year, she released Little More Personal (Raw).

Stans and celebrity friends were over the moon in anticipation of the new single (who wouldn't want something to help "shutting out the noise" right now?), and they weren't shy about sharing their excitement!

"I can't breathe," "hyperventilating," and cries for Xanax filled Lohan's feed.

This is "the moment we have all been waiting for," declared one excited fan.

"Back to Me" will be a "post-quarantine anthem," said another.

Lohan herself posted a video to tease the release, and like us, she is still trying to figure out recording videos from home.

Watch the lyric video for "Back to Me" below, and let us know your thoughts about the new track in the comments and on Twitter!