Lindsay Lohan Stans Are 'Hyperventilating' Over Teaser for New Lyric Video

The lyric video of "Back to Me" is out Friday—and fans can't wait for the Freaky Friday star's return to music.

"I'm back."

With one Tuesday tweet, Lindsay Lohan—Mean Girls star, beach club entrepreneur, strange accent speaker—announced her return to the music industry.

As the week has unfolded, Lohan has slung more delicious tidbits to stans hungry for her comeback. There will be a new single, "Back to Me." A lyric video will debut Friday, 9:30pm Eastern. It will be on YouTube.

"The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now," Lohan declared in a Wednesday Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Lohan, 33, had released the first teaser clip—a compilation of news footage covering her "evolution" over the years, from actress to singer to tabloid obsession to reality star.

Lohan's first album was 2004's Speak, which featured her hit "Rumors." The next year, she released Little More Personal (Raw).

Fans and celebrity friends are over the moon in anticipation of the new single—her first in more than a decade. (Who wouldn't want something to help "shutting out the noise" right now?)

"Yasssssssssssssssssss," exclaimed Daniel Franzese, her gay Mean Girls costar, in the comments. Jonathan D. Bennett, who played sexy-with-his-hair-pushed-back Aaron Samuels, followed with a string of red hearts.

Breathlessness abounded. "I can't breathe," "hyperventilating," and cries for Xanax filled Lohan's feed. This is "the moment we have all been waiting for," declared one excited fan. Another: "Back to Me" will be a "post-quarantine anthem."

See some more of the excited reactions below.