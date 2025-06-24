Skip to content
'28 Years Later' star Chi Lewis-Parry spills the deets on his massive zombie pole

The horror franchise introduces a new, ahem, monster.

Chi Lewis-Parry

Chi Lewis-Parry attends the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2025 in London, England.

Ben Montgomery/FilmMagic
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileyJune 24 2025 / 1:18 PM
28 Years Later star Chi Lewis-Parry is talking about the one big thing that's been on everyone's mind since the film premiered last Friday.

The long-awaited follow-up to Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later explores how the zombies have evolved after 28 years wreaking havoc on what's left of Great Britain. This includes a variant known as the Alphas, who have grown into massive, hulking, violent creatures beyond even the original terrifying rage virus infectees.

Lewis-Parry plays what he calls the "King of the Infected," an Alpha called Samson. Like the other Alphas, Samson lost any use for clothes years ago and spends the film in the buff. And the film does not shy away from unleashing that full-frontal nudity on screen.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Lewis-Parry dug into some of the specifics of those sequences. Namely, the conversation acknowledged the necessity for prosthetics to be used for the benefit of one of 28 Years Later's young stars, Alfie Williams.

"There’s a law that states, I think, because he’s a child, you’re allowed to have nudity but it has to be fake nudity," the actor said. "It was to protect him. And, as well, I’m really friendly and am always hugging people. I wouldn’t have been doing that if I was fully in the nip!"

Of course, even if prosthetics are in play, anytime there's full-frontal male nudity in movies or TV, people still end up curious and clamoring for details of a more personal nature. So when the interviewer asked how Lewis-Parry's prosthetic measures up to the real thing, the former MMA fighter had a cheeky answer ready to go.

"Well, I’m 6′ 8″," he replied. "I’ll say no more!"

28 days later28 years laterchi lewis-parrydanny boylezombies

