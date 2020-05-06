Halsey Is Channeling Her Inner Ariel for the Disney Family Singalong

We're still high off the feeling of watching pop royalty like Beyoncé and Ariana Grande singing some of our favorite, classic Disney songs from the first round of The Disney Family Singalong last month, but just in case we needed more reason to fangirl out, the queer music gods are shining down upon us and giving us even more to look forward to—like Haley singing "Part of Your World!"

Yup, the bi pop sensation will be channeling her inner Ariel for the second installment of ABC's The Disney Family Singalong which is set to air this Sunday!

The "Without Me" singer, who took to Twitter to tease fans with the classic lyrics from 1989's The Little Mermaid, will be joining a star-studded slate of other queer performers and allies that include the likes of Billy Eichner, Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Keke Palmer, and more!

We still have to wait a few days until we see Halsey serve us up some under-the-sea realness, but in the meantime, we can always relive Bey and Ari's epic Disney vocals!

The Disney Family Singalong, Volume II airs Sunday, May 10 at 7pm on ABC!



