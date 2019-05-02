Halsey Brings Stunning Same-Sex Performance of 'Without Me' to BBMAs

Halsey took to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards last night with an energetic performance of her hit song “Without Me” — featuring choreography that gave the narrative of the song a same-sex relationship slant.

The song tells the story of a relationship in which Halsey, who is bisexual, put the person she’s singing about up on a pedestal while that person took advantage of her, and now she’s leaving them to live without her.

The dance mirrored this narrative, resulting in a series of emotional and intense confrontations between Halsey and dancer Jade Chynoweth, who performed a similar version of this dance with her on The Voice last year.

Chynoweth took to Instagram after the show to thank Halsey for the opportunity to perform the piece.

“Being able to tell such an intimate, real, and important story to such a big live audience as well as the world on national tv has left me so humbled,” she wrote.

Halsey, on the other hand, cleared out her social media after the awards show, deleting all her previous Instagrams and posting several black squares to both Instagram and Twitter. This morning, she posted flyers for two concerts at Webster Hall, with no additional comments.

The blackout suggests something new is coming from Halsey soon, and that beautiful performance of “Without Me” seems like a great way to move forward into a new era.

Check it out below: