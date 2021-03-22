Are You Ready for an Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato Collab? It's Coming!

The two pop queens will finally be working together!

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are ready to give us the collab of the year with their upcoming song, Dancing With The Devil, The Art Of Starting Over.

Lovato announced the song last week, but just today revealed that Grande is on the track. The "thank u, next" singer shared the news as well by tweeting the lyric, "met him last night," from the song to her fans.

The song will be the first single off Lovato's upcoming album, the first since her drug relapse in 2018, and fans are expecting it to be deeply personal and emotional.

The two singers have been fans of each other for a while and with Lovato recently signed onto Grande's management team with Scooter Braun, the collab makes sense.

Dancing With The Devil, The Art Of Starting Over will drop April 2!