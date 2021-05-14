Lady Gaga Collabs With Charli XCX & Rina Sawayama Are Coming!

Patience, Little Monsters!

While it looks like a remixed version of Lady Gaga's Grammy-nominated 2020 album Chromatica is on the way, we have no idea when it will drop or what it'll look like. Luckily though, we're getting a few breadcrumbs while we wait, since British pop sensations Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have both teased collaborations on the upcoming project.

According to Entertainment Weekly, XCX has been hard on work on a remix of "911."

"The creation process has begun," the 28-year-old tweeted Wednesday. She followed up that tweet with a message to Bloodpop, Lady Gaga's longtime producer and collaborator. "I'll send you an idea this week."

Sawayama teased her song with Mother Monster at this week's BRIT Awards. "The wish is on the internet, and I've done my bit, let's just say that. So, it's in the works," the "XS" singer said. "It's a song that was hard to sing with my new braces."

Guessing she had a problem pronouncing "s," the interviewer asked if she was on the album-opening track "Alice."

"My s's are actually fine, it's my f's that are a bit weird, so I'll leave it you with that," replied Sawayama. She was then asked if it was "Free Woman." "I don't know! There are a lot of f's in the song!"

And it looks like gender-bending, electro-pop artist Dorian Electra will also be on the album as well. Bloodpop confirmed it on Twitter, saying Electra's contribution is "so good."

We can't wait to see how this one turns out! Hopefully, the new music will drop as we're allowed to return to dancefloors and clubs!