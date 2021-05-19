P!nk Opens Up About Being a Mom in Exclusive All I Know So Far Clip

"I'm going to do everything I can to be close to this person, and let this person be whoever they are," the Grammy winner says about how she raises her two kids.

Grammy-winning singer and longtime LGBTQ+ ally P!nk is opening up about parenthood, her initial hesitancy when it came to becoming a mother, and the philosophy/motivation she carries with her when it comes to raising her kids Willow and Jameson!

In her upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary film P!nk: All I Know So Far (directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey), the 41-year-old singer-songwriter gives us an incredible, in-depth, behind-the-scenes look as she "embarks on her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer."

And PRIDE has an exclusive clip!

"I think before I became a parent, I didn't want to be a parent, because I didn't want to have the kind of relationship that my mom and I had and I was terrified of it," P!nk says about her hesitations when it came to becoming a mother. "So I think my initial motivation was, 'I'm going to do everything I can to be close to this person, and let this person be whoever they are.'"

This isn't the first time P!nk has opened up about raising her kids in a safe, affirming, and loving environment! Back in 2017 when receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she delivered an unforgettable and emotional speech to empower her daughter and other gender non-conforming kids everywhere who are going through tough times for being different.

"Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me out of the blue, 'Mama?' And I said, 'Yes baby?' And she said, 'I’m the ugliest girl I know.' And I said, 'Huh?' And she was like, 'Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.' And my brain went to, 'Oh my God, you’re six, why? Where is this coming from? Who said this? Can I kick a six-year-old's ass?' And I didn’t say anything, and instead, I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her. And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth. Who are probably made fun every day of their life and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us. These are artists like Michael Jackson and David Bowie and Freddie Mercury and Annie Lenox and Prince and Janis Joplin and George Michael and Elton John. So many artists…her eyes glazed over. I said, 'I really want to know why you feel this way about yourself?' And she said, 'I look like a boy.' And then I said, 'What do I look like?' And she said, 'Well, you’re beautiful.' And I said, 'Well, thanks.' But when people make fun of me that's what they use. That’s what they say to us! I look like a boy. That I’m too masculine. That my body is too strong. I have too many opinions. And I said to her, 'Do you see me growing my hair?' She said, 'No, mama.' 'Do you see my changing my body?' She said, 'No, mama.' 'Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?' She said, 'No, mama.' 'Do you see selling out arenas all over the world?' She said, 'Yes, mama.' So, baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty."

Now THIS is the kind of parenting we need more of in the world right now!

P!nk: All I Know So Far premieres Friday, May 21 on Amazon Prime Video!