Scroll To Top
TV

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 cast is here — and this season has a major prize money twist

The ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ 9 cast is here — and this season has a major prize money twist

The ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ 9 cast is here — and this season has a major prize money twist
Courtesy of Paramount+

Drag Race is officially in its charity era!

rachiepants

Baby it’s All Stars season and we hope you’re ready for all this glam-more!

Today World of Wonder announced the cast of season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race All Starsand it truly is made up of all stars. This time around eight queens will be competing for a super-sized prize: a donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. Wait. A donation? This is an interesting twist. It remains to be seen if the queens will also be receiving a cash prize of their own, so stay tuned.

According to the press release, “The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.” This season is making herstory as the first time that the queens will be competing on behalf of a charity, and using thier drag artistry to win money for various charities.

Also returning next month is an all-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, because you know we don’t only want half the story!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked is set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning May 17.

But enough of that, let’s meet the queens!

ANGERIA PARIS VANMICHEALS (Season 14)

ANGERIA PARIS VANMICHEALS (

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta / X: @Angeriavm

Angeria is back, you ug-aly bitch! The sweet southern belle from the ATL uses her irresistible drawl and comedic charisma to captivate the judges. A stunning Season 14 finalist who checks all the boxes, Angeria is ready to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

National Black Justice Collective

Since 2003, NBJC, now known as the National Black Justice Collective, has been America’s leading national civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ and same gender loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS. Its mission is to end racism/anti-Blackness and LGBTQ+ bias, stigma and discrimination so that every member of the beautifully diverse community can be free.

GOTTMIK (Season 13)

Gottmik

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta / X: @gottmik

Since Season 13, Gottmik has become a darling of the fashion world, strutting runways and striking poses for the world’s top design houses. But this bona fide trendsetter is more than a style icon – Gottmik's got the wit and wiles needed to snatch the ALL STARS crown!

Trans Lifeline

Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline, advocacy and micro-grants non-profit offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community.

JORGEOUS (Season 14)

Jorgeous

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta / X: @jorgeous_1

Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! The Lip-Sync Assassin of Season 14 is back. Jorgeous may be small, but she is BIG competition. This pocket-sized dynamo has irresistible charm, stunning looks and the performance skills to make her a serious contender to take it all!

National Alliance of Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions.

NINA WEST (Season 11)

Nina West

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta: @ninawest

Fresh from the Hairspray national tour, Nina West is bringing her performance powers back to the Mainstage. As Season 11’s Miss Congeniality, Nina won over fans with her kindness, but make no mistake – with top-notch acting chops and killer comedy skills, this Broadway baby is here to slay.

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Trevor offers 24/7 crisis services, connecting highly trained counselors with LGBTQ+ young people whenever they need support. To drive prevention efforts, The Trevor Project also operates robust research, advocacy, education and peer support programs.

PLASTIQUE TIARA (Season 11)

Plastique Tiara

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta: @plastiquetiara

Plastique Tiara is back, bolder and more beautiful than ever! Since Season 11, she's racked up the largest social media following of any Drag Race alum. Now, the TikTok icon is ready to make ALL STARS 9 her most viral moment yet. With the likes and the lewks, she’s set her sights on the crown.

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander and violence. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF convenes all sectors to fight against hate and violence, reclaim narratives and celebrate stories through core pillars of Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change and Resources & Representation. Through high-impact initiatives, events and investments in national and local nonprofits, TAAF is creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visitwww.taaf.org.

ROXXXY ANDREWS (Season 5, ALL STARS 2)

Roxxxy Andrews

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta / X: @roxxxyandrews

She's Roxxxy Andrews, and she's here to make it clear: This show-stopping legend is back to put her signature "thick and juicy" talents to devastating use. Bitches better beware!

Miracle of Love

Miracle of Love, Inc. (MOL) is an organization founded by Mr. Stafford in 1991 for the distinct purpose of providing accessible HIV/AIDS prevention programming and supportive assistance to service the multicultural needs of communities in Central Florida, namely Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties. Today, Miracle of Love, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation under the laws of the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). This community-based minority HIV/AIDS organization is the oldest in Central Florida. MOL continues to be, with over 29 valuable and outstanding years of service, a repository for education, support, care, community advocacy and referral services.

SHANNEL (Season 1, ALL STARS 1)

Shannel

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta: @theofficialshannel X:@ShannelOfficial

Shannel was the first Queen to ever enter the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room, and now she’s back to make herstory all over again! This ultimate Vegas showgirl is ready to remind the world how classic drag is done and to prove that she is still the one to beat!

Anxiety and Depression Association of America

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) is a global nonprofit committed to advancing research and helping people overcome anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder and related conditions.

VANESSA VANJIE (Season 10, 11)

VANESSA VANJIE (Season 10, 11)

Courtesy of Paramount+

Insta / X: @vanessavanjie

Vanessa Vanjie became the breakout star of Season 10 after just one episode – and nearly made it to the top on Season 11! Fresh from world tours, the Vegas stage and a major glow-up, she’s showing up with her "lightning in a bottle" personality and the skills to claim her crown.

ASPCA

The ASPCA believes every animal deserves to live a life free from suffering. For more than 150 years, the ASPCA has been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect the lives of millions of dogs, cats, equines and farm animals in the fight against animal cruelty and homelessness.

From Your Site Articles
TVRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainment
rupaul's drag raceangeria paris vanmichealsdrag queensgottmikjorgeousnina westplastique tiararoxxxy andrewsrupauls drag racerupauls drag race all starsrupauls drag race all stars season 9shannelvanessa vanjie
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 Ruveal

The Cast Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Has Been Ruvealed!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 cast

Meet The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

Meet The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, We’re Already Obsessed

Meet The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, We’re Already Obsessed

The Premiere of 'All Stars 3' Definitely Didn't Disappoint

The Premiere of 'All Stars 3' Definitely Didn't Disappoint

The Season 9 'Drag Race' Queens Have Been Revealed!

The Season 9 'Drag Race' Queens Have Been Revealed!

Lagoona Bloo, Tenderoni, Miss Shalae

15 Drag Artists We'd Love To See On 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Drag Race Philippines season 2

'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2 Cast: Meet The Queens

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8

'Drag Race All Stars 8' Episode 3 Power Ranking

Most Recent

14 Drag Race Queens We Want to See on 'All Stars 4'

14 Drag Race Queens We Want to See on 'All Stars 4'

Drag Race Germany cast season 1

‘Drag Race Germany’ Cast: Meet The Queens Of Season One!

Ricky Cornish at RuPaul's DragCon 2023

Most Gagworthy Moments From RuPaul's DragCon 2023

Shangela

Shangela Responds To RuPaul Saying She Would Have Won All Stars 3

Black 'Drag Race' Legends Team Up & Spread Love in New PSA

Black 'Drag Race' Legends Team Up & Spread Love in New PSA

Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Graham Norton, Vanessa Williams and Mel B

Queens of The Universe Is Returning For A High Key Season 2

All Stars 8

'Drag Race All Stars 8' Episode 2 Power Ranking

New 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' Trailer Reveals Shocking Twist

New 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' Trailer Reveals Shocking Twist

Drag Race Down Under Season 3

Say G’Day Mate To Queens of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under' Season 3

Recommended Stories for You

RuPaul Announces 'All Stars 3' Premiere Date In Dazzling New Trailer

RuPaul Announces 'All Stars 3' Premiere Date In Dazzling New Trailer

Canada's Drag Race season 4

Get To Know 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 4 Cast & Premiere Date

The 10 Best Horror Movie References in RuPaul’s Drag Race Herstory

The 10 Best Horror Movie References in RuPaul’s Drag Race Herstory

Queen Charlotte, Fear the Walking Dead, Drag Race All Stars, Monica

24 LGBTQ+ TV Shows and Movies Coming In May 2023

Meet the Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5'

Meet the Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5'

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio