The ‘RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’ 9 cast is here — and this season has a major prize money twist

Baby it’s All Stars season and we hope you’re ready for all this glam-more!

Today World of Wonder announced the cast of season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and it truly is made up of all stars. This time around eight queens will be competing for a super-sized prize: a donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund , for a charity of their choosing. Wait. A donation? This is an interesting twist. It remains to be seen if the queens will also be receiving a cash prize of their own, so stay tuned.

According to the press release, “The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.” This season is making herstory as the first time that the queens will be competing on behalf of a charity, and using thier drag artistry to win money for various charities.

Also returning next month is an all-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, because you know we don’t only want half the story!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked is set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning May 17.

But enough of that, let’s meet the queens!

ANGERIA PARIS VANMICHEALS (Season 14) Courtesy of Paramount+ Insta / X: @Angeriavm Angeria is back, you ug-aly bitch! The sweet southern belle from the ATL uses her irresistible drawl and comedic charisma to captivate the judges. A stunning Season 14 finalist who checks all the boxes, Angeria is ready to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. National Black Justice Collective Since 2003, NBJC, now known as the National Black Justice Collective, has been America’s leading national civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ and same gender loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS. Its mission is to end racism/anti-Blackness and LGBTQ+ bias, stigma and discrimination so that every member of the beautifully diverse community can be free.

GOTTMIK (Season 13) Courtesy of Paramount+ Insta / X: @gottmik Since Season 13, Gottmik has become a darling of the fashion world, strutting runways and striking poses for the world’s top design houses. But this bona fide trendsetter is more than a style icon – Gottmik's got the wit and wiles needed to snatch the ALL STARS crown! Trans Lifeline Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline, advocacy and micro-grants non-profit offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community.

JORGEOUS (Season 14) Courtesy of Paramount+ Insta / X: @jorgeous_1 Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! The Lip-Sync Assassin of Season 14 is back. Jorgeous may be small, but she is BIG competition. This pocket-sized dynamo has irresistible charm, stunning looks and the performance skills to make her a serious contender to take it all! National Alliance of Mental Illness The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions.

NINA WEST (Season 11) Courtesy of Paramount+ Insta: @ninawest Fresh from the Hairspray national tour, Nina West is bringing her performance powers back to the Mainstage. As Season 11’s Miss Congeniality, Nina won over fans with her kindness, but make no mistake – with top-notch acting chops and killer comedy skills, this Broadway baby is here to slay. The Trevor Project The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Trevor offers 24/7 crisis services, connecting highly trained counselors with LGBTQ+ young people whenever they need support. To drive prevention efforts, The Trevor Project also operates robust research, advocacy, education and peer support programs.

PLASTIQUE TIARA (Season 11) Courtesy of Paramount+ Insta: @plastiquetiara Plastique Tiara is back, bolder and more beautiful than ever! Since Season 11, she's racked up the largest social media following of any Drag Race alum. Now, the TikTok icon is ready to make ALL STARS 9 her most viral moment yet. With the likes and the lewks, she’s set her sights on the crown. The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander and violence. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF convenes all sectors to fight against hate and violence, reclaim narratives and celebrate stories through core pillars of Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change and Resources & Representation. Through high-impact initiatives, events and investments in national and local nonprofits, TAAF is creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org .

ROXXXY ANDREWS (Season 5, ALL STARS 2) Courtesy of Paramount+ Insta / X: @roxxxyandrews She's Roxxxy Andrews, and she's here to make it clear: This show-stopping legend is back to put her signature "thick and juicy" talents to devastating use. Bitches better beware! Miracle of Love Miracle of Love, Inc. (MOL) is an organization founded by Mr. Stafford in 1991 for the distinct purpose of providing accessible HIV/AIDS prevention programming and supportive assistance to service the multicultural needs of communities in Central Florida, namely Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties. Today, Miracle of Love, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation under the laws of the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). This community-based minority HIV/AIDS organization is the oldest in Central Florida. MOL continues to be, with over 29 valuable and outstanding years of service, a repository for education, support, care, community advocacy and referral services.

SHANNEL (Season 1, ALL STARS 1) Courtesy of Paramount+ Insta: @theofficialshannel X:@ShannelOfficial Shannel was the first Queen to ever enter the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room, and now she’s back to make herstory all over again! This ultimate Vegas showgirl is ready to remind the world how classic drag is done and to prove that she is still the one to beat! Anxiety and Depression Association of America The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) is a global nonprofit committed to advancing research and helping people overcome anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder and related conditions.