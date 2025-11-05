Skip to content
9 steamiest lesbian & sapphic sex scenes in 2025 (so far)

When it comes to steamy sapphic scenes on the big and small screen, this year has not let us down.

Steamiest lesbian scenes in 2025: Honey Don’t; The Hunting Wives; On Swift Horses
Focus Features; Netflix; Sony Pictures Classics
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoNovember 05 2025 / 3:31 PM
If there is one thing we can never have too much of, it’s steamy sapphic and lesbian sex scenes. And thankfully, 2025 has already added several to our mental slideshow of steamy WLW and queer sapphic moments.

From erotic period romances, to sapphic sexual awakenings, to trans masc power plays, and even *checks notes* a lesbian orgy, this year is keeping us fed.

Keep scrolling to see which scenes made the list and where you can watch them for yourself.

The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives

Netflix

If there was one show that kept amorous sapphics fed, it was Netflix’s steamy, soapy lesbian drama The Hunting Wives. While it was steamy in all kinds of ways, it was the central love(?) story between Margo (Malin Åkerman) and Sophie (Brittany Snow) that sent the sapphics into meltdown. While there are several sexy scenes between these two, it’s the “makeup sex” scene in episode 8 that takes the top spot.

Where to watch: Netflix

On Swift Horses

On Swift Horses

Sony Pictures Classics

The headlines leading up to the release of this period romance may have all been about Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s sex scene, but we were far more excited to learn about—and then feast our eyes on—Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Sandra’s (Sasha Calle) sapphic sexual awakening and consummation.

Where to watch: Netflix

Wayward

Wayward

Netflix

Wayward blew us away this year for many reasons — it was pulpy, scary, and awesomely queer, but also, at times, quite sexy. Series creator and nonbinary actor Mae Martin also stars in the show as a transmasc cop named Alex Dempsey, who brings his wife (Sarah Gadon) back to her seemingly utopic small town. Culty things are afoot, but that doesn’t stop them from having one particularly sexy scene that’s all about power play — and it’s extremely hot.

Where to watch: Netflix

Honey Don't

Honey Don't

Focus Features

There should be more sapphic crime noir films — case in point: Honey Don’t. This film, the second in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s planned lesbian trilogy (Drive-Away Dolls was the first), sees Margaret Qualley starring as Honey O’Donahue, a private investigator who gets caught up in a culty case and, along the way, enlists — and seduces — a tough-as-nails police officer named MG Falcone (Aubrey Plaza). No surprise, the chemistry between these two when they get busy is beyond off the charts.

Where to watch: Peacock

Venus Effect

Venus Effect

NQV Media

This Danish romantic drama may have flown under your radar, but don’t let it pass you by. In it, Liv (Johanne Milland) has lived a quiet, simple life on her family farm until she meets Andrea (Josephine Park), and the connection and curiosity are instant. The film follows Liv’s sexual and romantic awakening — it’s both sexy and incredibly sweet.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video

Compulsion

Compulsion

Saban Films

This erotic thriller is quite the throwback. If you wish there were more movies like Wild Things, then good news — there is. In it, Evie (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) visits her stepfather’s seaside villa on the island of Malta, where she meets a sexy thief named Diana (Charlotte Kirk). The two engage in a passionate romance while a wave of murders unfolds around them. Also, they get very busy in a pool.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video

Iconic

Iconic

Jinga Films

This low-budget indie psychological thriller follows a canceled beauty influencer (Emma Jade) who gets tangled up with a mysterious new woman (Alyssa Anthony). Is it great? No. But the drug-fueled lesbian orgy must be seen to be believed.

Where to watch: Tubi

Hacks

Hacks

HBO Max

As if we needed more reasons to love the comedy masterpiece that is Hacks, season four gave bisexuals something to celebrate: Ava (Hannah Einbinder) getting into a throuple with a couple, Emily (Medalion Rahimi) and Dev (Alexander Koch). And yes, the threesome scene was steamy.

Where to watch: HBO Max

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Hulu

The original ’90s The Hand That Rocks the Cradle may be a camp classic, but the remake from bisexual director Michele Garza Cervera deserves to be a lesbian one. The film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Caitlin and Maika Monroe as Polly — a mother and the nanny with sinister plans she invites into her home. The tension between them is palpable and gay, but it’s a moment in which Caitlin catches Polly in the act that earns it a spot on this steamy list.

Where to watch: Hulu

