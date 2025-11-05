9 steamiest lesbian & sapphic sex scenes in 2025 (so far)

If there is one thing we can never have too much of, it’s steamy sapphic and lesbian sex scenes. And thankfully, 2025 has already added several to our mental slideshow of steamy WLW and queer sapphic moments.
From erotic period romances, to sapphic sexual awakenings, to trans masc power plays, and even *checks notes* a lesbian orgy, this year is keeping us fed.
Keep scrolling to see which scenes made the list and where you can watch them for yourself.
The Hunting Wives
Netflix
If there was one show that kept amorous sapphics fed, it was Netflix’s steamy, soapy lesbian drama The Hunting Wives. While it was steamy in all kinds of ways, it was the central love(?) story between Margo (Malin Åkerman) and Sophie (Brittany Snow) that sent the sapphics into meltdown. While there are several sexy scenes between these two, it’s the “makeup sex” scene in episode 8 that takes the top spot.
Where to watch: Netflix
On Swift Horses
Sony Pictures Classics
The headlines leading up to the release of this period romance may have all been about Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s sex scene, but we were far more excited to learn about—and then feast our eyes on—Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Sandra’s (Sasha Calle) sapphic sexual awakening and consummation.
Where to watch: Netflix
Wayward
Netflix
Wayward blew us away this year for many reasons — it was pulpy, scary, and awesomely queer, but also, at times, quite sexy. Series creator and nonbinary actor Mae Martin also stars in the show as a transmasc cop named Alex Dempsey, who brings his wife (Sarah Gadon) back to her seemingly utopic small town. Culty things are afoot, but that doesn’t stop them from having one particularly sexy scene that’s all about power play — and it’s extremely hot.
Where to watch: Netflix
Honey Don't
Focus Features
There should be more sapphic crime noir films — case in point: Honey Don’t. This film, the second in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s planned lesbian trilogy (Drive-Away Dolls was the first), sees Margaret Qualley starring as Honey O’Donahue, a private investigator who gets caught up in a culty case and, along the way, enlists — and seduces — a tough-as-nails police officer named MG Falcone (Aubrey Plaza). No surprise, the chemistry between these two when they get busy is beyond off the charts.
Where to watch: Peacock
Venus Effect
NQV Media
This Danish romantic drama may have flown under your radar, but don’t let it pass you by. In it, Liv (Johanne Milland) has lived a quiet, simple life on her family farm until she meets Andrea (Josephine Park), and the connection and curiosity are instant. The film follows Liv’s sexual and romantic awakening — it’s both sexy and incredibly sweet.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Compulsion
Saban Films
This erotic thriller is quite the throwback. If you wish there were more movies like Wild Things, then good news — there is. In it, Evie (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) visits her stepfather’s seaside villa on the island of Malta, where she meets a sexy thief named Diana (Charlotte Kirk). The two engage in a passionate romance while a wave of murders unfolds around them. Also, they get very busy in a pool.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Iconic
Jinga Films
This low-budget indie psychological thriller follows a canceled beauty influencer (Emma Jade) who gets tangled up with a mysterious new woman (Alyssa Anthony). Is it great? No. But the drug-fueled lesbian orgy must be seen to be believed.
Where to watch: Tubi
Hacks
HBO Max
As if we needed more reasons to love the comedy masterpiece that is Hacks, season four gave bisexuals something to celebrate: Ava (Hannah Einbinder) getting into a throuple with a couple, Emily (Medalion Rahimi) and Dev (Alexander Koch). And yes, the threesome scene was steamy.
Where to watch: HBO Max
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
Hulu
The original ’90s The Hand That Rocks the Cradle may be a camp classic, but the remake from bisexual director Michele Garza Cervera deserves to be a lesbian one. The film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Caitlin and Maika Monroe as Polly — a mother and the nanny with sinister plans she invites into her home. The tension between them is palpable and gay, but it’s a moment in which Caitlin catches Polly in the act that earns it a spot on this steamy list.
Where to watch: Hulu