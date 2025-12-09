Here are the top adult entertainers searched by the gays in 2025

It's that time of the year!
Pornhub is looking back on 2025 by releasing the spicy data that breaks down all of the sexy content consumed every month.
For the 2025 Year in Review, many recognizable gay porn stars earned millions of views on their steamy videos including Rhyheim Shabazz, Legrand Wolf, Malik Delgaty, and so many more. It's safe to say many familiar faces continued to dominate the scene, with a few new names topping the charts as well.
Who secured the number one spot? Scroll below to see the most searched gay adult entertainers on Pornhub in 2025. Check out the full Pornhub unwrapped here!