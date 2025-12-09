Here are the top adult entertainers searched by the gays in 2025

Streamer and artist Julia Canda was the first to draw attention to the story. She posted on X on December 3 that she is withdrawing from Team USA in the tournament, officially known as the Dead by Daylight Women's World Cup.

"I love the idea of a fem tourney but one run by a male Kick streamer who has a history of using AI graphics doesn't sit right at all & if a percentage of women aren't allowed to participate (these being mostly trans women), I certainly won't be either," she writes. "None of the women participating were aware of any of this when signing up (including myself), so please do not fault any of the players," she continues. "If the tourney changes the rule regarding trans women, great. I'm hoping that bringing some attention to this can change that faster. I will still be leaving but good luck to everyone involved." Canda also shared alleged screenshots from a Discord conversation with tournament organizer Fishcadito. In the conversation, Canda asks whether trans women are allowed to participate, whether AI will be used, and whether any women will be staffing the event. "For the World Cup, we've decided not to allow transgender women to participate, but we hope to include them in future tournaments," Fishcadito responded. Soon, others joined Canda in the boycott.

Twitch streamer Jiggledeath, who recently announced that she was going to be captain for the U.K.'s team in the DBD Women's World Cup, announced she will withdraw from the event on December 4. "Unfortunately, I've been made aware that Trans Women are not allowed to participate, so I am withdrawing myself from this tournament," she wrote on X. "I stick by my community, and I don't want to take part in something which excludes some incredible women."

That same day, Squish, the captain for Team Canada in the tournament, announced that her team will be withdrawing from the competition as well. "Trans women are women and we as a team do not stand with excluding trans women," Squish stated.

Team USA's captain also announced that her team will withdraw because "I do believe trans women aer women." "Even if the host did not have bad intentions. The message itself is not good for women as we should be uplifting each other," she wrote. "Always stand w/Women."