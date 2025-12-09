Skip to content
Here are the top adult entertainers searched by the gays in 2025

These sexy guys racked up millions of views online.

Rhyheim Shabazz, Malik Delgaty, Legrand Wolf at GayVN Awards 2025.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 09 2025 / 10:00 AM
It's that time of the year!

Pornhub is looking back on 2025 by releasing the spicy data that breaks down all of the sexy content consumed every month.

For the 2025 Year in Review, many recognizable gay porn stars earned millions of views on their steamy videos including Rhyheim Shabazz, Legrand Wolf, Malik Delgaty, and so many more. It's safe to say many familiar faces continued to dominate the scene, with a few new names topping the charts as well.

Who secured the number one spot? Scroll below to see the most searched gay adult entertainers on Pornhub in 2025. Check out the full Pornhub unwrapped here!

10. Mtwunk

9. Dante Colle

8. Yummy Prince

7. Hunnypaint

6. Legrand Wolf

5. Jkab Ethan Dale

4. Rhyheim Shabazz

3. Sandro Jenner

2. Malik Delgaty

1. Tyler Wu

gaygay sexpornadult entertainmentadult contentadult filmpornhubnews

