Below Deck's Daisy Kelliher breaks down her feud with Chef Ben Robinson

There are some rocky waters over on Bravo.
For season four of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason Chambers has compiled an all-star lineup of employees with Daisy Kelliher assuming the role of Chief Stew and Chef Ben Robison returning to Bravo back in the galley.
Both of these reality TV stars are known for their fiery personalities on previous seasons of Below Deck, so it was only a matter of time that the two would clash as the charter progresses.
"We came in hot this season! Most people find me intimidating, but I find Chef Ben intimidating. He was not what I was expecting. I know I'm good at my job and I was not going to let Ben shove me around," Kelliher tells PRIDE.
Chef Ben Robinson has gone head-to-head with nearly everyone during his time on Below Deck and Kate Chastain is one of the few people who had no problem returning serve on the early seasons.
Kelliher assures fans that although their feud certainly intensifies in later episodes, it's all work-related at the end of the day and there's no beef in their private lives.
"If you thought I was feisty before, this season I'm pretty feisty. I think Ben really appreciated that about me. I think he recognized that it wasn't personal. He wasn't doing a good enough job! We respected each other on a professional level."
