Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Below Deck's Daisy Kelliher breaks down her feud with Chef Ben Robinson

The Chief Stew is giving a tease of all of the drama that's yet to occur in the galley.

Daisy Kelliher & Ben Robinsonplay icon

Daisy Kelliher & Ben Robinson

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishMarch 05 2026 / 5:42 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio
Follow:

There are some rocky waters over on Bravo.

For season four of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason Chambers has compiled an all-star lineup of employees with Daisy Kelliher assuming the role of Chief Stew and Chef Ben Robison returning to Bravo back in the galley.

Both of these reality TV stars are known for their fiery personalities on previous seasons of Below Deck, so it was only a matter of time that the two would clash as the charter progresses.

"We came in hot this season! Most people find me intimidating, but I find Chef Ben intimidating. He was not what I was expecting. I know I'm good at my job and I was not going to let Ben shove me around," Kelliher tells PRIDE.

Chef Ben Robinson has gone head-to-head with nearly everyone during his time on Below Deck and Kate Chastain is one of the few people who had no problem returning serve on the early seasons.

Kelliher assures fans that although their feud certainly intensifies in later episodes, it's all work-related at the end of the day and there's no beef in their private lives.

"If you thought I was feisty before, this season I'm pretty feisty. I think Ben really appreciated that about me. I think he recognized that it wasn't personal. He wasn't doing a good enough job! We respected each other on a professional level."

Below Deck Down Under airs Monday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Daisy Kelliher, check out the video at the top of the page.

bravobelow deckcelebritiesreality tvtelevisioninterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Daisy Kelliher & Ben Robinson
Interviews

Below Deck's Daisy Kelliher breaks down her feud with Chef Ben Robinson

Evan Peters attends "The Beauty" photocall at Hotel De La Ville.
Celebrities

Evan Peters rocks tight black briefs in viral 'The Beauty' scenes

Jacob Tierney
Entertainment

'Heated Rivalry' creator Jacob Tierney to helm new forbidden love show for Netflix

Tristan Schukraft (C) and guests at the Grand Opening Weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta.
Interviews

Bring your 'six boyfriends' to a Tryst hotel, urges CEO

Matt Kenny
News

Gay hockey player called 'hero' by 9-year-old at NHL Pride Cup

Robert Rice in Laid Bare.
Interviews

Robert Rice bares all in sexy full-frontal scenes on new show

© Equal Entertainment LLC