Pornhub drops the spicy Pride Month stats — here's who & what the gays were searching (exclusive)

This is gay rights!
Every few months, Pornhub reveals the steamy analytics that recap all of the spicy content that audiences around the world are binging and enjoying.
For Pride Month 2025, the popular site is revealing all of the popular search terms, adult entertainers, and worldwide statistics that queer people couldn't get enough of.
Exclusive to Pride.com, the highlights from this year's analytics include the following:
- The USA showed a special interest in Black adult performers.
- 53% of the gay erotic audience is male and 47% of the audience is female.
- The highest number of viewers was the 18-24 group.
- The 18-24 age group showed a particular interest in Tattooed Men this year.
- The most viewed performer was Malik Delgaty. Joey Mills came in at second place, and other popular stars such as Rhyheim Shabazz, Drake Von, Cade Maddox, and Dom King cracked the top ten.
These five key statistics are just some of the spicty details that sum up the top content consumed in the month of June. Some other interesting facts include North Dakota being the top state in the USA that watches gay pornography, along with the Twink category dominating large sections of Europe and all of Russia.
Want to bring some fun facts to your next Pride event? Check out Pornhub's latest analytics by visiting the official website here.