7 Reasons Why Bis Have More Fun

"I don't understand why everyone isn't bisexual," my friend Daniel Saynt, founder of the sex and cannabis club NSFW once said to me. "It's literally the most logical option. You get to try the most things, connect to the most people, experience life in the most interesting ways. Its just way more fun." I agree, but I'm bi and biased.
Obviously, everyone is born exactly how they should be (including orientation), but as an over the top bisexual with a Leo rising, I'm still going to argue a case that yes, bis have more fun. And here are seven reasons why!
I'm just stating the facts. When you are bisexual and have the capacity for love and sexual attraction to both your own gender and genders other than your own, you simply have more options. The world is your fuck oyster (sorry). Of course, that doesn't mean we want to have sex with everyone (chill out, random horny, straight male reader!) but like, we could. Not only does having more options give you well, more options, but it also makes it easier to say "No thanks!" to anyone who doesn't meet your standards, since there are literally 7.53 billion other people on planet Earth.
It's time to be honest. Sometimes I'm writing an article about debunking bi stereotypes, like that all bisexuals are horny, they're bad at monogamy, they all like group sex, etc. And then I start thinking to myself "Wait...but I'm horny and in a consensual non-monogamous relationship and love group sex...will I be crucified??" No! A lot of us like having group sex with a trusted partner and people of other genders because guess what? It's really fun! And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that! At the risk of further stereotyping, bisexuals can be little divas, so sometimes we like pushing boundaries and giving into stereotypes. Except for one: Please, stop writing articles that state that bisexuals date on the gender binary or reinforce the gender binary. I've dated non-binary folks and all my bi friends have too. That is the one bi stereotype that does not add up. A lot of us don't really care about something like someone's gender. If you're hot and cool, we're into you.
Are bisexuals so good at sex that they're going to steal your girl (or man, or partner)? Are we out prowling for group sex at sex clubs in secret locations that you will never know about? Is it true that we're vampires and drink blood? Will we break your heart? (Probably.)
Yes, I know that Bowie got cagey in interviews about being bisexual, and Freddie Mercury was deeply private about his orientation and as a result is frequently bi-erased. But both of them are just pulling some bisexual trickery and they are gods and icons and represent all that is powerful and fabulous about being bi. Bow down.