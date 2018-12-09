7 Reasons Why Bis Have More Fun

"I don't understand why everyone isn't bisexual," my friend Daniel Saynt, founder of the sex and cannabis club NSFW once said to me. "It's literally the most logical option. You get to try the most things, connect to the most people, experience life in the most interesting ways. Its just way more fun." I agree, but I'm bi and biased.

Obviously, everyone is born exactly how they should be (including orientation), but as an over the top bisexual with a Leo rising, I'm still going to argue a case that yes, bis have more fun. And here are seven reasons why!