10 awkward moments that can happen while you're cruising

Well this is awkward.
Gay cruising has been one of the most popular pastimes in gay culture. Apps like Sniffies make cruising a little easier these days, but a good stroll through the woods ending in sex is a fantasy we all want to experience at least once.
As hot as cruising can be, there are also times it can be less than pleasant or even a little dangerous. Here are 10 awkward moments you may encounter if you're ever out on the cruise.
1. Hitting on someone who ISN'T cruising
Believe it or not, there are people out there who are simply out to enjoy nature. Even if you're in a spot that's known for gay cruising within the community, that doesn't mean everybody is aware of what goes on there. Approach cautiously and be sure you know how to read the room to avoid this awkward encounter.
2. Reading the signs all wrong
You may know for sure this person is here to do the same thing you're doing. You may have even seen them already get some action and have that as a reason you're interested. They may even strike up a conversation with you, and you may think they're into it -- until they're totally not. This may be even more uncomfortable than mistaking their cruising intentions in the first place, but keep it moving and don't let it get you down.
3. Running into someone you know
Of course, this can happen anywhere. But say you run into an ex, or a coworker you'd rather not see having sex, or anything in between. You may not want people in your inner circle to know that cruising is a thing you do. You can choose to acknowledge them or not if you feel weird around them, but just as you would in a club or a grocery store, move to a different section and wait until they go away.
4. Getting outed
Expanding on the previous point, there's also a chance you don't want people to know you have gay sex at all. There are plenty of straight men going behind their wive's/girlfriend's/whoever's backs just to be there in the first place, which is often half of the appeal for the gay men who go, too. But if you fear someone knowing you, you might also fear being outed, which is a real possibility for the straight men sometimes.
5. They want to get REALLY weird
First of all, no kink shaming, after all everyone is there to explore some form of fantasy. Whether it's outdoor sex, the risk of getting caught, or to explore in some fetishes, cruising always attracts a certain clientele. You're probably pretty kinky yourself if you're out there in the woods, but sometimes people just ask for some weird things. This can happen in any sexual situation, but there's an added sense of vulnerability to doing something you might not be totally into when you're exposed to the elements.
6. Ending up on a hidden camera
There are a lot of content creators out there these days, and cruising spots are prime location to shoot some footage for OnlyFans, JustforFans, or anything in between. Although nothing can be posted without your consent (be prepared to sign a waiver if you don't have an account for yourself), you may run into any number of creators on your cruising trip who may at least want to record it for their "personal collection." The choice is yours from there.
7. Running into someone who's... unprepared
A lot of men who are cruising are trying it for their first time, and it might even be their first time having sex with another man at all. Regardless of their sexual experience, the person on the bottom side of things might not be as prepared as either party would like once things start to get rough and rowdy. Wearing condoms while cruising can at least help make this a little less uncomfortable.
8. Being unprepared yourself
Outside of the potential of not being cleaned out yourself, you may also be out of lube, or want condoms and don't have them, or get thirsty and have forgotten your water. Anytime you go cruising, treat it like you're going on a first date with someone you want to have a long relationship with to make sure you're always ready for anything.
9. Getting busted
The idea of potentially getting caught is part of the appeal of cruising for a lot of men. However, be aware that a lot of police officers utilize apps like Sniffies to try to find people who are interacting with minors. If you're caught by law enforcement and not just your average mom walking by, you're likely to get arrested for public sex even if you are both over the age of 18. If you're in one of the states (or countries) that still have criminal offenses against sodomy, you could be in a lot more trouble than it's worth.
10. Being in actual danger
Although these last two points have been a little more serious, it's important to be safe out there and to protect yourself at all times. There are a lot of people who attack the LGBTQ+ community on purpose. There are also countless stories about people getting beat up or worse when they're out cruising, so even though it's not as much of a fun thought, I'll just stress it one more time: Be safe out there. Know your surroundings, have protection (think more pepper spray here) and take care of yourself.
Happy cruising!