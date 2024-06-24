Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep comes out

Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Streep and Don Gummer is celebrating Pride in one of our very favorite ways, by sharing that she is a part of our family.

The actress best known for her role as Marian Brook in The Gilded Age took to Instagram over the weekend to share a carousel of photos which included one of her and producer Anna Blundell getting cozy. After this image was a screenshot of an article from The New York Times entitled “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.” And the caption the reads “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️🔥🏳️🌈”

Message received queen!

Adding to the excitement was the timing of the post which took place during her mother’s birthday festivities (Meryl’s birthday is June 22). What a gift!

We’re going to chalk this up to another win for the sapphics, while we go watch The Gilded Age — again — to celebrate.

Happy Pride Louisa and Anna!