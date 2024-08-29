'Love is Blind' contestant Stacy Snyder comes out as queer & hard launches her girlfriend

You can't spell "Love is Blind" without "Love is Bi."
On August 28, Love is Blind season 5 contestant Stacy Snyder came out as queer through an adorable reel posted to her Instagram. In the video, Snyder sits at a bar with a glass of white wine, looking around for someone. Charli xcx's "Guess" is playing- the remix with Billie Eilish of course. Captions start popping up around Snyder reading, "She's got a boyfriend," "She's single again," and, "She's irrelevant."
The final caption reading, "SHE'S HAPPY" appears as our mystery guest arrives, a woman with long hair in a taupe suit, who enters the frame and promptly gives Snyder a kiss.
Snyder had previously been engaged while on Love is Blind to Izzy Zapata, only for Snyder to call it quits, leaving Zapata at the alter.
Snyder took to Instagram Live later the same day to address the outpouring of support her coming out post had received. On live, she said “I’m gonna be honest, I was scared shitless to post that post today, and I’m literally speechless."
She was floored by people's response, she continued “I was not expecting that. I was actually fully expecting hate, a lot of it. I always get a lot of hate, and I’m like, 'Is it the algorithm? Is it just like hate Stacy?' But anyways, it was just really nice, a frickin’ nice change. So thank you. I love y’all.”
Nothing more is known about the mystery woman or the pair's relationship, but the most important part is that Snyder is happy.