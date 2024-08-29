'Love is Blind' contestant Stacy Snyder comes out as queer & hard launches her girlfriend

You can't spell "Love is Blind" without "Love is Bi."

On August 28, Love is Blind season 5 contestant Stacy Snyder came out as queer through an adorable reel posted to her Instagram. In the video, Snyder sits at a bar with a glass of white wine, looking around for someone. Charli xcx's "Guess" is playing- the remix with Billie Eilish of course. Captions start popping up around Snyder reading, "She's got a boyfriend," "She's single again," and, "She's irrelevant."

The final caption reading, "SHE'S HAPPY" appears as our mystery guest arrives, a woman with long hair in a taupe suit, who enters the frame and promptly gives Snyder a kiss.

