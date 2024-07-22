Scroll To Top
Charli XCX declares Kamala Harris IS brat & our next President's campaign agrees

New York, NY - July 28, 2022: Vice President Kamala Harris announced the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition to invest in underserved communities at Restoration Plaza
Harley Weir; lev radin/Shutterstock

From gays on Fire Island to Kamala HQ and even Charli herself, all agree that "brat summer" should last 4 years.

@andrewjstillman

"Brat summer" has descended upon Kamala Harris and even Charli XCX agrees.

Last week, the internet collectively came together and turned the VP into the ultimate pop girlie after one fan made a mockup of her viral “Fell Out of a Coconut Tree” meme set to the beat of “Von Dutch” off of the new Charli XCX album, BRAT.

Well, Gen-Zers have moved quickly since then, and following the sort-of shock announcement that the Democratic Party is putting Harris up for nomination, even Charli weighed in on the matter.

Just hours after the announcement that President Joe Biden would no longer run for office again this year and endorsing Harris as his vote for the successor, a group of gays were already seen sporting Brat Kamala shirts on Fire Island.

The @BidenHQ account on X also rebranded to @KamalaHQ that now includes a Kamala “brat” theme. The description for the account has also gone from “Just the facts” to “Providing context,” which is a further nod to the coconut tree quote that started all of this.

Then there’s Charli herself, who took a moment to tweet during all the madness surrounding Harris with an endorsement of her own that simply said, “kamala IS brat.”

And I guess there we have it.

To clear things up for those who are still confused: Yes, this is a good thing.

In regard to what BRAT even is, the singer posted a TikTok video saying BRAT is "that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown, but kind of like parties through it. It is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But, like, it's brat. You're brat. That's brat."

@charlixcx

what it means to be a brat :) #OffTheRecord

Harris is definitely known for telling it like it is and saying whatever comes to her mind, and the opposition's opinion on her has utilized everything Charli says is brat as a weapon against her. This is a way to reclaim that and turn the insults into power.

We loved it enough when last week’s trend had fans superimposing Harris’s face onto our favorite pop divas, but we love that the trend has gone even further to encapsulate her presumed upcoming run. The Gen Z marketers behind her know how to appeal to the younger audience, and that's exactly what we've needed this entire time.

We also love the reactions, the other mockups, and the support rallying around Harris as it seems the Democratic Party is starting to get itself a little more together.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite responses and reactions.


PoliticsMusic
bratbrat summercharli xcxdemocratic partykamala harris bratkamalahqkamala harris
