Wrestler Tegan Nox Comes Out As Gay & Introduces Her GF to the World

WWE NXT star Tegan Nox just came out as gay and is proudly proclaiming her love for her girlfriend in the best way.

"My life has always been a "don't ask, don't tell" situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you've found the right one you're in love with. It was the right time to do that," the professional wrestler (whose real name is Steffanie Newell) said in a recent interview with Newsweek about her decision to publicly open up about her sexuality and her relationship status. (She posted a cute AF pic of her and her girlfriend, Sierra St. Pierre, hanging out in front of the Hogwarts castle at Universal Studios Orlando just last week, complete with rainbow-colored face masks.)

She continued:

"The reaction has been great. There are a few people who obviously don't agree with that, but 99 percent of the reactions have been positive. I've got texts coming through from so many colleagues and friends. It was nice. It's great to see that there are so many nice people in the world."

Nox also opened up about how Sonya Deville, the WWE's first out, lesbian wrestler, helped her on her journey to a public coming out.

"I actually talked to Sonya before I even did this," she recalled. "She was a big, big help. She gave me her phone number and told me to text her if I needed anything. So we keep in contact quite a lot about it. She's a massive help with the fans, because my family knew but my fans didn't. So she helped me bring it out to the public."

It looks like the professional wrestling world is becoming more and more LGBTQ+ inclusive! Just last week, All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes proudly defended his out, queer opponent Sonny Kiss from homophobic trolls on Twitter! We absolutely love to see it!

Congrats on living your truth, Tegan! Welcome to the family!