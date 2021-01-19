Star Trek: Discovery Actor Mary Wiseman Comes Out As Queer

Star Trek: Discovery star Mary Wiseman is publicly opening up about her sexuality and confirming to the world that she is definitely "queer and proud!"

In a recent Zoom interview with journalist Dawn Ennis, the 35-year-old actor (who plays fan-favorite character Ensign Sylvia Tilly) talked about being a part of CBS All Access' beloved, diverse, LGBTQ-inclusive sci-fi series.

"I’m so glad [to be part of it]. It’s so important in that...this is the world," Mary said. "This is what the world looks likes, this is the world coming into focus, and this is a real representation of who should be at the table."

During another part of the interview, it looks like Mary can be seen saying the words "I’m not straight," but because the audio was cut off, many fans weren't sure whether or not that was really her opening up about how she identifies. Fortunately, in a later interview with StarTrek.com (also conducted by Dawn Ennis), Mary confirmed that she did say that she isn't straight, and officially confirmed that she is proud to be queer.

"I did say this!" Wiseman said when asked for follow-up by StarTrek.com. "It’s not a big deal at all, I just didn’t want to say I’m straight when I’m not! Before Noah (Averbach-Katz, Wiseman’s husband, and another actor on the show), I dated and loved people of all genders. I never liked it when straight-presenting women dominated conversations about bisexuality/pansexuality when I was with women, so I try not to do it now, but I also don’t want it to feel like I’m hiding anything because I’m queer and proud!"

Though they've had quite a few stumbles, the Star Trek franchise has a very long history of showcasing queer storylines and characters who identify all over the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Discovery, which premiered in September of 2017, is notable for being the first Star Trek series to feature openly and explicitly gay main characters played by LGBTQ+ actors, like Paul Stamets (played by Anthony Rapp), Dr. Hugh Culber (played by Wilson Cruz), and Tig Notaro’s lesbian character Jett Reno.

And just last year, Discovery made history yet again by adding the Star Trek franchise's first-ever gender-diverse trans characters to the series: nonbinary character Adira (played by newcomer Blu del Barrio, who is set to make their TV debut playing) and a trans character named Gray (played by The OA's Ian Alexander).

Congrats on publicly living your truth, Mary! Welcome to the fam!

Watch Mary Wiseman's full interview with Dawn Ennis in the video below!