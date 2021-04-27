The Aces Members Share Their IRL Coming Out Story on TikTok

It turns out sisters and bandmates can have A LOT in common!

How did you come out to your siblings?

In a hilarious new TikTok, sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez of the band The Aces shared their real-life coming out story.

"Bestie...I'm afraid to tell you this..." she starts. "I'm a le$bean."

Alisa covers her mouth in shock at first, then excitedly replies "me too" with a thumbs up. The two then celebrate with iced coffees. The caption reads, "How we real life came out to each other lol."

The Aces are a four-member band made up of Cristal, Alisa, Katie Henderson, and McKenna Petty from Utah. Henderson also came out officially last December. "For those who don't know, I'm gay!" she wrote on Instagram.

The gays stay winning!

The Aces' new single "Don't Freak" comes out this Friday!