Charlie Sheen reveals he had sexual experiences with men for the first time: 'It's f---ing liberating'

Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen is opening up for the first time about his past sexual relationships with men in new Netflix documentary and his upcoming memoir The Book of Sheen.

"Liberating. It's f---ing liberating... [to] just talk about stuff,” Sheen said in the self-titled documentary, Charlie. “It’s like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f---ing piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

While talking to People for this week’s cover story, the 60-year-old star said that after years of sleeping with women, he decided to try something new. "I flipped the menu over," he said. ”I'm not going to run from my past, or let it own me.”

Sheen also opened up this morning on Good Morning America where he admitted that his sexual experimentation with men started when he was using crack. "That's what started it," he said. "That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f---ing fun, and life goes on.”

While struggling with addiction issues that kept Sheen in the headlines, he contracted HIV. He tried to keep his illness private, but guests staying at his house would see his medications and try to blackmail him with photographic evidence. At first, he paid them off, but finally divulged his HIV status on the Today show back in 2015.

"I do know for a fact that I never passed it on," he said, per People.

Sheen said that the memoir and documentary are giving him the chance to share his life uncensored, ”The stories I can remember anyway.”

The actor says that his romantic life is “uneventful as it possibly could be” right now because he’s more focused on his kids, but that he’s “open to love again. Probably not marriage, though!”